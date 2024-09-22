7 best Netflix shows you're not watching September 2024

Netflix’s library of shows is so expansive that it’s easy for some real gems to slip through the cracks. While hits like "The Perfect Couple" and "Emily in Paris" dominate the trending list on the popular streaming service, there are plenty of equally binge-worthy series that haven’t had their moment in the spotlight yet.

But just because these shows aren’t plastered all over your recommendations page doesn’t mean they’re not worth your time. In fact, these shows offer excellent storytelling, complex characters and unexpected twists that rival even Netflix's biggest hits. From a dark thriller set in the Arctic to a historical action adventure that’s like "Game of Thrones" with pirates, this list has it all.

So, if you’re looking for something new to stream, here are seven incredible shows you’re (probably) not watching on Netflix — but absolutely should be.

'The Terror' (2018)

The Terror Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

My favorite dark thriller landed on Netflix over a month ago but never got the attention it deserved. I believe "The Terror" is one of the scariest shows of the past ten years, blending psychological horror with supernatural dread in a way that keeps you on edge from start to finish. This is more than just your average scary show, trust me.

"The Terror" is a chilling period thriller based on a true story. Set in the mid-19th century, it follows the doomed expedition of two British Royal Navy ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, as they venture into the Arctic in search of the Northwest Passage. Trapped in the ice with dwindling supplies, the crew faces not only the unforgiving elements but also a mysterious, malevolent force stalking them. As the isolation settles in, paranoia, fear and madness take hold, making survival seem impossible.

'Kevin Can F*** Himself' (2021)

Kevin Can F**k Himself - Official Trailer (2021) Annie Murphy | AMC

"Kevin Can F*** Himself" is another AMC show that Netflix added to its catalog last month, but it never made it into the top 10. Despite that, this show was actually hailed as "one of the best new shows of 2021", and it was praised for its fresh take on the sitcom genre.

This dark comedy-drama cleverly subverts the traditional sitcom format. It follows Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), a woman trapped in a marriage with her obnoxious, self-centered husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). While Kevin’s scenes play out like a typical multi-cam sitcom with laugh tracks and bright lighting, Allison’s perspective is shot as a gritty single-camera drama, revealing her growing frustration and desire to break free from her suffocating life.

'Black Sails' (2014)

Despite arriving on Netflix over 5 months ago, "Black Sails" didn’t gain much traction when it was added, and it seems to have slipped under the radar since, with almost no one talking about it. Still, this swashbuckling drama is a hidden treasure for fans of pirates and adventure.

This show serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic "Treasure Island". Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, it follows the infamous Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew as they fight for survival, power and riches on the lawless island of New Providence. The show uses real historical figures, such as Charles Vane and Anne Bonny, with fictional pirates, creating an intense story of betrayal, loyalty and political intrigue on the high seas.

'Ripley' (2024)

Ripley | Official Trailer | Netflix

Again, we have another show that was released this year, but I haven’t heard much about it (this is a surprise considering it’s a psychological thriller, my favorite genre). The show in question is "Ripley," which received mixed reviews upon its release, likely contributing to its quiet fade into the overlooked corners of Netflix’s vast library. However, I’m here to shine a light on it again.

"Ripley" follows the life of Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a con artist and master manipulator. It explores how Ripley, starting with small cons in 1960s New York, gradually gets entangled in a series of increasingly dangerous lies and deceptions as he navigates a world of wealth, crime and murder. Ripley’s charm and ability to assume new identities allow him to climb the social ladder while covering up his dark secrets.

'Heels' (2021)

Heels - Official Season 1 Trailer

Netflix recently added a new drama with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes , but since it arrived on the streamer on September 15, it hasn’t managed to crack the top 10. This is a shame considering the show has been praised for its "compelling characters" and "good old-fashioned sibling drama." It seems to be one of those shows that will gradually earn more appreciation (if they decide to make a season 3).

"Heels" dives deep into the world of independent professional wrestling, where two brothers, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), face off inside and outside the ring. Set in a small Georgia town, the show explores their personal rivalries as they wrestle for control of their late father's wrestling promotion. Jack, the older brother, plays the "heel" or villain in the ring, while Ace is the "face" or hero, but their struggles with family loyalty and ambition blur the lines between real life and their wrestling personas.

'Monsieur Spade' (2024)

MONSIEUR SPADE Trailer (2024) Clive Owen

One show that I hadn’t even noticed was on the streamer is "Monsieur Spade". A colleague brought this underrated gem to my attention, and I was surprised that it didn’t gain any attention when it landed. Much like the others on this list, it didn’t even crack the top 10.

"Monsieur Spade" is a crime drama centered around the iconic detective Sam Spade (Clive Owen), originally made famous in The Maltese Falcon. Set in post-World War II France, the series follows an older, semi-retired Spade as he is drawn back into danger. Living a quiet life in the French countryside, his past as a private investigator resurfaces when a new mystery pulls him into a complex plot filled with espionage, crime and international conspiracy.

'Terminator Zero' (2024)

TERMINATOR ZERO | Official Trailer | Netflix

One show that briefly made it into the lower ranks of Netflix’s top 10 is "Terminator Zero," but it soon dropped off and hasn’t regained much momentum since. However, it offers a deeper dive into the "Terminator" lore for fans of the franchise, and it's definitely worth watching if you enjoy some impressive action.

The main events unfold in Tokyo in 1997, where scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland) has been developing an AI intended to compete with Skynet. Just before Judgement Day — the moment Skynet gains self-awareness and initiates its war against humanity — Malcolm and his family become the targets of a cybernetic assassin (Timothy Olyphant) sent back in time to eliminate him. Fortunately, Malcolm is saved by Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), a resistance fighter from the future, whose mission is to protect Malcolm and his children from the relentless assassin.

