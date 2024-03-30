5 best Netflix shows to watch this weekend with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

What are you watching this weekend on Netflix? That can be a hard question to answer because there are always so many new shows added to Netflix that it's difficult to keep up. Every week, you'll find dozens of new on Netflix additions.

So how do you figure out what's worth investing in? Fortunately, the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes can help. Their scores give you a good barometer of the quality of a series. We've plucked out five Netflix shows that have earned a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. That's not an easy feat to achieve, so you know these picks are worth watching.

'Blown Away'

Glassblowing is no cakewalk. Hours and hours of work can just crack and fall apart, just like that. Professional glassblowers from around the world compete to determine the best of the best as they work to pass a variety of challenges. Each episode finds one glassblower eliminated while those left are put to the test until the end, when the winner will be awarded a cash prize of $100,000 and bragging rights as the best glassblower in the business.

Seasons: 4 (40 episodes)

Genre: Competition reality

Watch on Netflix

'Blue Eye Samurai'

Mizu (Maya Erskine) is a mixed-race rōnin, a samurai without a master, who's out to exact revenge on the white man who made her "impure." After dealing with years of ridicule and rejection from Japanese society because of her heritage, she takes it upon herself to slay the man who made her who she is. To do so means spilling blood, but thanks to her training from the Swordfather (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), she's more than ready to get down to business.

Seasons: 1 (8 episodes)

Genre: Animated action

Watch on Netflix

'Cunk on Earth'

Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) is a presenter based on the character in "Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe," a segment previously seen on "The Daily Show." While exploring a variety of historical sites, she asks inane questions, provides ridiculous answers to others and dispenses ill-advised takes. It makes for a bumbling good time that'll keep you in stitches.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seasons: 1 (5 episodes)

Genre: Mockumentary

Watch on Netflix

'Jane the Virgin'

Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is the daughter of a teen mom. Told her whole life not to make her mom's mistakes, she is saving her virginity for the right man and abstaining from sex until marriage. Jane's plan is going smoothly until a trip to her gynecologist reveals the shocking fact that she's pregnant! What follows is a funny, often heartwarming look at how love and family can emerge from the most trying of circumstances.

Seasons: 5 (100 episodes)

Genre: Comedy

Watch on Netflix

'The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping'

This investigative docuseries explores the physical, sexual, and emotional abuse forced onto teens sent to facilities sold as "rehabilitation programs." It examines how these teens were kidnapped from their homes, often in the middle of the night, to be held in dehumanizing conditions meant to put them on the "right" path — even if that meant keeping them from their friends, families, and loved ones. While it's a difficult watch, "The Program" is gripping and informative.

Seasons: 1 (3 episodes)

Genre: Docuseries

Watch on Netflix