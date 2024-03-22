5 best mystery movies on Netflix right now

If you're looking for your next great mystery movie to watch, you'll find some of the best mystery movies on Netflix. Whether you like a puzzling drama with clues sprinkled throughout or a film inspired by actual events, these films will leave you wishing you could see them for the first time again. Even if it's just to re-experience that thrill and shock of watching it when it's fresh and new.

After all, there's just something about watching a good mystery movie, especially one that's well-told and can sweep you in and leave you guessing until the end. You get to learn the character's motives and figure out how it managed to happen right before your eyes. It's always a fun surprise to see an actor who usually plays the nice guy transform into a criminal. It's even better to watch the shocking endings or twists you never expected.

Here are the 5 best mystery movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

'The Gift' (2015)

Simon (Jason Batement) and his wife, Robyn (Rebecca Hall), have just moved back to Simon's hometown. On a shopping trip for decor, they run into Gordo (Joel Edgerton), an old childhood classmate of Simon's. All is not what it seems though, as the two have far more history than either of them initially let on. Robyn becomes more alarmed as Gordo comes around uninvited and leaves unwanted gifts. She realizes the terrible past between the two, leading her to question everything she thought about her husband.

This intricate thriller will take you by surprise, especially when you discover who the bad guy really is in the film. The highlight though is Joel Edgerton. He not only stars in "The Gift" but is also the director. He manages to play Gordo's awkward and disturbing demeanor to surprising perfection.

'All Good Things' (2010)

Based on a true story, "All Good Things" tells the story of David Marks (Ryan Gosling), heir to a real-estate dynasty, who falls in love with and marries Katie (Kirsten Dunst), a woman of modest origins. Their relationship becomes volatile, leading Katie to wonder who she really married. She eventually disappears, and not soon after, Marks becomes the number one suspect.

This film is based on the true story of Robert Durst, who was eventually tried and convicted for the murder of journalist Susan Berman. However, they have never found his wife, Kathleen. The movie's depiction of the actual events of Durst's relationship with his wife is a complicated blend of sad and disturbing at the same time. It will haunt you long after the movie ends.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' (2022)

Based on the book by Delia Owens, "Where the Crawdads Sing" tells the story of Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who was abandoned by her family when she was a child. She fended for herself and raised herself in the marshes, thus becoming known as the "Marsh Girl" by the nearby townspeople. When the local quarterback Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) is found dead, she quickly becomes the number one suspect when her connection to him is discovered.

Fans of the novel are sure to appreciate the rich setting and Edgar-Jones' depiction of Kya. The mystery, romance, and wild surroundings will captivate you. Director Olivia Newman did a fantastic job capturing the book's tone and the region's sweeping beauty.

'The Woman in the Window' (2021)

In "The Woman in the Window," Amy Adams plays the role of Anna Fox, an agoraphobic who watches her neighbors from her apartment's windows. When the Russells move across the street, she becomes connected to their lives, especially when she meets who she assumes to be Jane Russell, played by Julianne Moore. Anna later meets Jane's son, Ethan (Fred Hechinger), whom she connects to immediately due to her former career as a child psychologist. One night, Anna sees Jane getting attacked and frantically tries to help, but everyone insists Jane is completely fine.

This is a twisty thriller that will leave you guessing. The cinematography is beautiful, making up for any potential gaps in the storyline. Adams does a great job portraying a woman who seems unhinged and completely unreliable to those around her and the viewer.

'Missing (2023)'

"Missing" is a unique take on the typical missing person story, both in terms of its plot and how it depicts the events as they unfold. It's a sequel to the 2018 film "Searching," although it completely stands alone without you needing to have seen the first movie. Most of the movie has June Allen (Storm Reid) searching for her mother, who never returned from her vacation with her boyfriend. Using the cell phone and laptop to crack the case, Allen discovers Kevin's hidden life and becomes embroiled in the mystery.

The film involves us seeing Allen's digital life along with her, watching her screens and apps as she investigates her mom's disappearance. There are some scenes shot outside of this, but most of the story takes place in the digital realm, making it a unique viewing experience.

