This one Friday in June is the best day of the summer for movie lovers — here’s why

We've officially left "Dumpuary" long behind, and the summer movie season is just around the corner. But there's one day in the summer movie slate that rises above the rest, and it'll have you marking your calendar and taking off work.

In our 2025 summer movies guide, no day has more must-see releases than June 6.

Four movies from that day made our cut of the 35 summer movies we can’t wait to see, and there are another three coming out that day that I'd easily recommend you go see.

These are big names, too. "Ballerina" is a spin-off from the massive "John Wick" franchise and even features an appearance by Keanu Reeves.

"The Life of Chuck," meanwhile, is a Stephen King adaptation starring former MCU star Tom Hiddleston. It could be a Best Picture contender at next year's Oscars after winning the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Then there's "The Phoenician Scheme," the latest movie from Wes Anderson. If you love Anderson's films, you've probably had June 6 already circled in your calendar for some time.

So yes, still go see "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" or catch the re-release of some iconic summer classics. But if your time is limited, then June 6 is the day to make sure you go check out at least some of these seven must-watch summer movies.

June 6 theatrical releases

‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Final Trailer – Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned already, "Ballerina" is a spin-off of the "John Wick" franchise. It's set between the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4" and instead of bringing back Keanu Reeves in a lead role, a new face is taking center stage.

"Ballerina" introduces Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro. A ballerina turned assassin, she has begun learning the ways of the Ruska Roma so she can ultimately avenge her father's death.

Hopefully, she's a fast learner, because there's plenty of action and combat based on the trailer — including a showdown with the "Baba Yaga" himself.

Watch “Ballerina” in theaters starting June 6

‘The Life of Chuck’

The Life of Chuck Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

I'm really excited for "The Life of Chuck." It brings together one of my favorite actors (Tom Hiddleston) and one of my favorite directors (Mike Flanagan) for a sci-fi adaptation of a Stephen King short story. What's not to love?

This movie stars Hiddleston as Charles "Chuck" Krantz, an accountant who might just be the center of the universe. It is told in reverse chronological order, starting with the end of Chuck’s life and working its way back to Chuck's childhood as an orphan living with his grandparents (Mark Hamill and Mia Sara).

To tell this story across several decades, the movie also stars Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak and Cody Flanagan as younger versions of Chuck. As a winner of the People’s Choice Award at TIFF last year, it’s already an Oscar contender, as the award has often led to a Best Picture nomination in recent years.

Watch “The Life of Chuck” in theaters starting June 6

‘The Phoenician Scheme’’

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters May 30 - YouTube Watch On

There's just something about a Wes Anderson film that gets me in a childlike state of wonder. Not that his movies are childlike — far from it. But the incredible craft with which he makes his films is simply breathtaking.

"The Phoenician Scheme" certainly looks like it'll be visually breathtaking, assuming the trailer is an accurate depiction. It stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy businessman who has just appointed his daughter, a nun, as his sole heir.

That decision makes the two of the targets of terrorists, assassins and a fair share of Korda's rivals. You'll have to watch this espionage black comedy to see who, if anyone, makes it out alive.

Watch “The Phoenician Scheme” in theaters starting June 6

'The Ritual'

The Ritual - Official Trailer (2025) Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, Ashley Greene - YouTube Watch On

"The Ritual" stars Al Pacino as Father Theophilus Riesinger. While it looks like in the trailer that he's simply doing an impression of late-period Russell Crowe, Riesinger was a real-life Catholic priest known for his exorcisms.

Specifically, he's known for the exorcism of Emma Schmidt (Abigail Cowen), the events of which inspired "The Exorcist."

Alongside Pacino is Dan Stevens as Father Joseph Steiger, who doesn't always see eye to eye with Riesinger but might need to if they want to get out of this situation alive.

Will this movie win Oscar gold? Probably not. But it looks like it could be a perfect popcorn-munching horror movie, and it's got Al Pacino. That last reason is enough for me to watch it on its own.

Watch “The Ritual” in theaters starting June 6

'Pavements'

Pavements | Official Trailer | Utopia - YouTube Watch On

You've never seen a movie like "Pavements."

Billed as a documentary, this movie is part documentary, part fictionalized dramatic retelling, part jukebox musical and part reunion concert movie. It's a perfectly fitting tribute to the California indie rock band that was viewed as genius by some and has been totally forgotten by others.

As a documentary, the band does appear as themselves in the movie. But as a dramatic retelling, it also stars Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Logan Miller, Griffin Newman, Tim Heidecker and Jason Schwartzman recreating moments from the band's history.

Don't miss this one if it's showing in a theater near you.

Watch “Pavements” in theaters starting June 6

'I Don't Understand You'

I Don't Understand You | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

"I Don't Understand You" stars Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells as Dom and Cole. This wealthy gay couple is about to adopt their first child from a woman named Candice (Amanda Seyfried), but first, they're headed to Italy for their 10th anniversary.

There's just one problem: they don't know anything about the Italian language or how to get around the country.

So when they get lost in the Italian countryside without any cell service, the movie devolves into a farcical comedic horror movie, and fast. If you like your pasta with a side of Nick Kroll accidentally killing some people, then this movie is for you.

Watch “I Don't Understand You” in theaters starting June 6

'Dangerous Animals'

Dangerous Animals Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

"Jaws" is one of several classic summer movies getting a re-release this year. But if that's not enough sharks for you, you'll definitely want to check out "Dangerous Animals."

This survival horror movie stars Jai Courtney as a lover of the water, sharks and serially killing unsuspecting beachgoers and surfers.

But when he captures Zephyr (Hassie Harrison), he gets more than he bargained for and may have made a mistake. She fights back and now the two are in a life and death struggle that could end with one of them fed to the sharks.

Watch “Dangerous Animals” in theaters starting June 6