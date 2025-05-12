Summer 2025 is bringing these classic movies back to the big screen — here’s the 3 I’d watch first

I love going to the theater every week. It’s become a Friday night tradition to book a ticket and catch the latest movie, and I honestly wouldn’t want to spend it any other way.

Sure, we’ve got streaming now, and yes, I’ve watched some of my favorite classics in sweatpants with popcorn straight out of the bag. But every once in a while, a movie comes along (or comes back) that deserves more than a rewatch on your laptop.

This summer, theaters are bringing back some of the all-time greats, including movies that defined decades, sparked obsessions, and made us fall in love with movies in the first place. Whether you grew up with them, discovered them later, or somehow missed them entirely, these re-releases offer the rare chance to experience cinema the way it was meant to be seen.

So, if you're wondering which ones are actually worth leaving the house for — don’t worry. I’ve narrowed it down to three that you should absolutely see on the big screen in summer 2025.

Movies returning to theaters in summer 2025: Top picks

‘Clueless’

Clueless (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Ugh, as if I’d leave this one off the list. Amy Heckerling’s endlessly quotable teen comedy is not only a ‘90s time capsule in the best way, it’s also a surprisingly smart (and stylish) modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s ”Emma.”

Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz is still one of the most charming performances ever, and seeing her world (complete with plaid skirts, flip phones, and the occasional highway near-death experience) back on the big screen is honestly a joy.

Cher, a wealthy and stylish high schooler in Beverly Hills, is queen of her social scene and loves matchmaking, especially when it comes to other people. But after a makeover project with new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) and a few romantic misfires of her own, Cher starts to realize she might not have it all figured out.

Watch “Clueless” in theaters from June 29-30

‘Sunset Boulevard’

Sunset Boulevard (1950) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Hollywood loves stories about Hollywood, and none do it better (or darker) than this noir masterpiece from Billy Wilder. “Sunset Boulevard” is haunting and glamorous, with Gloria Swanson delivering one of the most iconic performances of all time as Norma Desmond, a faded silent movie star clinging to her past.

Most people would probably give this one a miss considering it’s “old.” We’re so used to modern blockbusters that it’s easy to overlook classic black-and-white movies. But give them a chance, and you’ll find something totally different.

Down-on-his-luck screenwriter Joe Gillis stumbles into the decaying mansion of Norma Desmond, a once-famous silent film actress dreaming of a comeback. Drawn into her delusional world, Joe agrees to help rewrite her script while becoming dangerously entangled in her twisted reality.

Watch “Sunset Boulevard” in theaters from August 3-4

‘Jaws’

Jaws Official Trailer #1 - Richard Dreyfuss, Steven Spielberg Movie (1975) HD - YouTube Watch On

I remember the first time I saw ”Jaws.” I was a clueless kid, eating the classic U.K lunch of baked beans on toast while casually watching TV, with no idea what was playing. Then that infamous scene came on where someone gets dragged underwater and the sea turns red, and I just sat there, horrified, toast mid-bite.

Honestly, it’s a miracle it didn’t traumatize me. Instead, it became a weirdly vivid, unforgettable moment where I accidentally discovered a classic (though I still get flashbacks whenever I eat beans on toast). 50 years after its release, it remains a staple summer blockbuster.

When a great white shark starts attacking swimmers off the coast of a small beach town, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist and a grizzled shark hunter to stop it. What begins as a local emergency spirals into a full-blown nightmare as the body count rises and the town's leaders prioritize tourism over safety.

Watch “Jaws” in theaters from August 29-September 4

Every movie returning to theaters in summer 2025

June 20-25

"Brokeback Mountain"

June 22-24

"The Secret World of Arrietty"

June 29-30

"Clueless"

July 13-16

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest"

July 19-23

"My Neighbor Totoro"

July 27-29

"Summer Wars"

August 3-4

"Sunset Boulevard"

August 10-12

"Grave of the Fireflies"

August 23-27

"Ponyo"

August 29-September 4

"Jaws"

September 13-14

"The Sound of Music"

September 20-24

"Howl’s Moving Castle"