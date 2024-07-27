Netflix just got one of the funniest movies of 2024 — and viewers rate it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Just days after dropping a raunchy, compulsive new medieval comedy, Netflix has gained another bit of scandalous entertainment in the form of a hilarious British movie that turns an unbelievable chapter of British history into a laugh-a-minute, small-scale comedy that brings the best out of an expressive, top-tier cast.

If you're yet to see Thea Sharrock's sweary romp — which is somehow based on a very real scandal that rocked the U.K. in the 20th century — and you're in the mood for a good laugh, you're in luck: "Wicked Little Letters" is one of the funniest movies of 2024 so far.

This breezy British feature takes us back to the 1920s for a caper that revolves around the hunt for a secret scribe who's been harassing a quaint English town with a barrage of bad language through the post. It might be a period piece, but "Bridgerton" this ain't.

Now that it's streaming, I'd be willing to say that this little gem stands up as one of the very best comedies available on Netflix, and suggest you add it to your watchlist at your earliest convenience. Read on to find out why.

What is 'Wicked Little Letters' about?

Despite featuring surely one of the sweariest scripts I've had the pleasure of experiencing in a long time, "Wicked Little Letters" is a delightful, cozy comedy that's somehow based on a true story. The movie takes us back in time to the 1920s to tell a true story set in the quaint English seaside town of Littlehampton, a picture-perfect place that's been rocked by a scandal of the highest order!

Someone in town is sending unmarked and obscene letters to their fellow residents, with pious Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) being one of the chief recipients. Swan accuses her rowdy Irish neighbor, Rose (Jessie Buckley) of committing the crime, and the drama unfurls from there.

The full synopsis from Sony Pictures reads: "A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a farcical and occasionally sinister scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story, "Wicked Little Letters" follows two neighbors: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women - led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) - begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all."

Should you stream 'Wicked Little Letters'?

In case you didn't already see it on our list of the best movies you missed in theaters (so far) or the best shows and movies to watch this weekend, let this serve as yet another recommendation:

You absolutely must stream "Wicked Little Letters".

Thanks to a combination of an impeccable comic cast and a whip-smart, sharp-tongued script, "Wicked Little Letters" is a success. You'll likely solve who Littlehampton's poison-pen scribe is long before that "mystery" is solved, but I'm absolutely certain you'll have a blast watching two of the greatest actors on our screens go toe-to-toe in this vulgar treat.

Critically, the movie fared pretty well upon release. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Wicked Little Letters" currently holds an 80% critics rating, with a critical consensus that reads: "Thanks largely to a strong cast that leans into the story's humorous side, Wicked Little Letters is a diverting comedy even if the mystery at its core isn't particularly clever."

Even though some critics weren't on board, viewers certainly are, as the viewer score currently sits at 92% from just under 200 audience reviews, with phrases like 'laugh out loud' and 'top-notch' cropping up frequently, alongside tons of praise for the whole ensemble. What more could you want?

Still not convinced "Wicked Little Letters" is right for you? For more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix to find your next watch.