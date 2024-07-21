5 best movies you missed in theaters in 2024 (so far), that you can stream right now

My favorite movies of 2024 so far include blockbuster hits like “Dune Part Two” and social media darlings like “Challengers,” but just below these high-profile flicks are a selection of films that didn’t quite get the attention they deserve.

I’ve already seen several movies in theaters this year that I wish had more time in the spotlight. From one of the most inventive horror movies of the last decade to a charming low-stake comedy set in a small British town, there are plenty of high-quality movies that you've (probably) missed in theaters over the past seven months. But the good news is that they're now streaming.

So, even if you skipped them the first time, you've now got a second chance to give them some much-deserved attention and might find a new favorite flick of the year. So, let’s dive into my list of five overlooked movies you can stream right now.

‘Late Night with the Devil’

I love horror movies, but the genre can be pretty uneven and rests on well-established tropes a little too often. That’s why I’m always delighted when something comes along that feels genuinely original, and “Late Night with the Devil” is one of the freshest horror flicks I’ve seen in ages. This supernatural chiller is framed as an episode of a TV talk show, which massively heightens the fear factor as the spooky events on screen feel alarmingly real. And I loved the truly unhinged finale.

David Dastmalchian gives a career-best performance as Jack Delroy, the host of Night Owls, a once popular late-night talk show that is now struggling in the ratings. To attract viewers, Delroy plans an ambitious Halloween special that includes inviting a supposed possessed girl onto the set to channel the evil spirit tormenting her. What could go wrong with summoning a demon live on air? What follows is sheer terror as things spiral out of control, and Delroy’s own dark past is brought to light.

Watch on Shudder or buy/rent on Amazon

‘Fancy Dance’

Lily Gladstone already proved her star power in “Killers of the Flower Moon” but I’m delighted she was given the chance to showcase her talents in a leading role once again by Apple TV Plus. “Fancy Dance” is not the most theatrical movie on this list, but I’m still glad this movie was given a limited cinema run before heading to the streaming service. Gladstone’s performance is so towering that it merits being seen on the biggest screen possible, but none of the power is lost when watched at home.

The feature film debut of Erica Tremblay, “Fancy Dance” is an emotionally impactful drama about the unbreakable bonds of family and the Native American experience. Gladstone plays Jax, a woman living on the Seneca–Cayuga Nation Reservation and caring for her niece Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson). The two embark on a desperate road trip to find Jax’s sister, and Roki’s mother, Tawi (Hauli Sioux Gray) while also preparing for an upcoming powwow. The opening act is slow, but otherwise “Fancy Dance” is fantastic.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

‘The Fall Guy’

It might seem a little strange labeling a $150 million blockbuster starring two of the biggest names in Hollywood a “move you missed” but “The Fall Guy” is a certified box office disappointment (Arguably it's an outright bomb), so it’s clear lots of people skipped this ridiculously enjoyable slice of popcorn entertainment. I cannot fathom why “The Fall Guy” flopped because it pairs Ryan Gosling with Emily Blunt, and the loveable pair are on top form. This action-comedy has big laughs and exciting thrills in equal measure, what more could you want from a summer blockbuster?

“The Fall Guy” is loosely based on the ‘80s TV show of the same name, and follows a stuntman, Colt Seavers (Gosling), who must win back the heart of his film director ex-girlfriend (Blunt) by finding the missing star of her new movie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). What starts as a simple search for an impossibly arrogant actor soon turns into a madcap adventure as Colt is dragged into a major conspiracy. “The Fall Guy” is far from revolutionary in its construction, but it’s the perfect summer movie that entertains from start to finish. Plus, Gosling and Blunt have incredible chemistry.

Buy on Amazon

‘Wicked Little Letters’

“Wicked Little Letters” is a delightful little comedy movie, with an enjoyable (but pretty predictable) mystery at its core. The stakes are never raised beyond a small-town scandal, but the central performances from Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are committed, and the supporting cast like Anjana Vasan and Timothy Spall also deserve credit. If you want a chuckle-inducing and easy-going watch, this overlooked British comedy is the ideal pick.

Set in the 1920s, in the quaint town of Littlehampton, the sleepy village is rocked by scandal when residents begin receiving unmarked letters full of comically over-the-top profanities and insults. After the deeply religious Edith Swan (Colman) is delivered a campaign of hate mail, she becomes convinced her neighbor, a brash Irish migrant named Rose (Buckley) is the one to blame. Soon an inspector (Vasan) is called to the scene, and the investigation to catch the true culprit begins.

Buy or rent on Amazon

‘The Bikeriders’

Austin Butler and Tom Hardy as a pair of ‘60s bikers is some of the most note-perfect casting of the year. The duo slot into this exploration of biker culture with ease, and are instantly believable as a couple of Midwesterners who start a motorcycle club to channel their frustration with the world around them. However, over the years, the demographic of the rapidly expanding group begins to shift, and new members seek to turn the club into a violent gang.

Butler and Hardy play the bikers at the heart of the story, but the point of view character in “The Bikeriders” is Kathy (Jodie Comer), a young woman who falls for Johnny (Butler) and finds herself instantly swept up in biker life. Directed by Jeff Nichols, and inspired by a real-life bikers group started in the 1930s, “The Bikeriders” is an oil-slick snapshot of an era in American history that is still revered to this day.

Buy or rent on Amazon