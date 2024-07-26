There’s been 20 Netflix No.1 movies in 2024 so far — here’s the 5 you need to watch

At the time of writing, we’re 30 weeks into 2024, and during that period exactly 20 Netflix movies have earned the title of global No.1 (per Netflix’s weekly tracking ). You might assume that any movie that wears the crown would be worth watching, but that’s not necessarily true.

Much as I hate to say it, there have been more underwhelming, if not straight-up bad, movies named Netflix No. 1 this year than there have been flicks actually worth watching. The likes of “Mea Culpa”, “Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver”, “Atlas”, “Mother of the Bride” and “Trigger Warning” have all claimed the top ranking but have a combined Rotten Tomatoes score of just 86% out of possible 500%. Yikes!

Fortunately, among the list of 20, there's a handful of movies deserving of your attention and worth streaming right now if you missed them the first time. So, here are the 5 movies ranked as Netflix No.1 in 2024 that you need to watch first…

Best Netflix No.1 movies in 2024 (so far)

'The Equalizer 3'

Denzel Washington is pretty much the coolest person on the planet, and “The Equalizer 3” is another vehicle for the legendary actor to showcase his serious chops. Billed as the final installment in the action-thriller franchise, you might want to brush up on the others before watching (“The Equalizer” is also on Netflix, but “The Equalizer 2” isn’t — it’s on Hulu instead).

In “The Equalizer 3”, Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, a former U.S. marine turned super-vigilante on a quest to defend the powerless and mistreated in society. Now living in Southern Italy, McCall is supposed to have hung up his holster for good, but he’s still fighting injustice wherever he finds it. Learning that his friends are being threatened by local mobsters, the action hero steps in to dish out his unique brand of justice.

'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown has been one of the faces of Netflix for pretty much her entire career. Breaking through as Eleven in the juggernaut sci-fi series “Stranger Things”, she also leads the streamer’s “Enola Holmes” movie franchise, and now in “Damsel” she’s again delighted subscribers with a big-budget streaming original. And this time she's getting up close and personal with a fire-breathing dragon.

The action-packed fantasy flick sees a reluctant Princess Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) set to marry the handsome Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) for the good of her kingdom. However, the proposed wedding proves to be a sham, as Henry’s family plans to sacrifice the princess to a dragon to repay an ancient debt. Refusing to become dragon food without putting up a fight, Elodie summons her courage to prove she’s more than a damsel in distress.

'What Jennifer Did'

True crime is persistently popular with Netflix subscribers and that’s proven to be the case once again in 2024 with “What Jennifer Did” leading a well-stocked pack of true crime content. If you’re looking for documentaries recounting harrowing and gripping true stories then you’ll want a Netflix account, and “What Jennifer Did” should be at the very top of your watchlist. This feature-length doc is practically guaranteed to hook you with its numerous twists and shock reveals.

Directed by Jenny Popplewell (who also helmed 2020’s “American Murder: The Family Next Door”), this true crime movie focuses on the eponymous Jennifer Pan, a young woman who endures an unimaginable nightmare when intruders break into her home, tie her up and murder her parents. The local community is shocked, and investigators are confused by the seemingly random nature of the crime. However, as fresh evidence is discovered, it becomes disturbingly clear that Jennifer knows something she’s not telling.

'Hit Man'

“Hit Man” isn’t just the best Netflix No.1 movie of 2024 so far, it’s one of the best Netflix movies ever. This ultra-enjoyable and delightfully clever crime-comedy stars man of the moment Glen Powell, and while he plays pretty much the same character he does in every movie, he’s dependably charismatic and compelling as Gary, a fake contract killer working as part of a police sting operation. The game is simple, Gary pretends to be a for-hire murderer and then the cops step in and arrest the person looking to hire the assassin’s services.

However, things get a whole lot more complicated when a desperate housewife (Adria Arjona) comes to Gary in need of his help and the two strike up a forbidden romance. Directed by Richard Linklater (who also co-writes alongside Powell), “Hit Man” is a zippy comedy that blends humor, romance and a surprisingly dark narrative to create a Netflix movie of rare quality.

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” marks the first installment in the '80 comedy franchise for more than 20 years, and it’s a project that has been in some form of development since the 1990s. With so much time passing, and several different versions of the movie in the works over the years, it would have been understandable if “Axel F” was a bit of a mess. Delightfully, it’s anything but. Yes, it’s a very safe legacy sequel, but it’s still a nostalgic treat.

As the name would suggest, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” sees Eddie Murphy return to the iconic role of Axel Foley (there’s no reacting here!), and the action is brought forward to the modern day. In this fourth entry in the franchise, Axel returns to his old stomping ground when his daughter’s life is threatened. To investigate the case, he must team up with his daughter's ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and also call in some help from a few old pals. Along the way, the ragtag team gets in way over their heads when they stumble on a major conspiracy.

Every Netflix No. 1 movie in 2024 (so far)

“The Equalizer 3”

“Lift”

“The Greatest Night in Pop”

“Despicable Me 3”

“Players”

“Mea Culpa”

“Code 8 Part II”

“Damsel”

“Irish Wish”

“Heart of the Hunter”

“What Jennifer Did”

“Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver”

“Unfrosted”

“Mother of the Bride”

“Atlas”

“Hit Man”

“Trigger Warning”

“A Family Affair”

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

“Find Me Falling”