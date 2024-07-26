5 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Peacock and more (July 26-28)

Streaming is the right word because the tap never runs dry. The last days of July bring us more new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Peacock and other top streaming services .

The biggest thing airing this weekend is, of course, is the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kick off with the Opening Ceremony and run through August 11. Also on the docket are several new TV series, including the fantasy adventure "Time Bandits" and the historical comedy "The Decameron."

On the movie side, Olivia Colman headlines the British mystery "Wicked Little Letters." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

In the immortal words of Taylor Swift, "Baby, let the games begin!" Paris hosts the quadrennial international sports competition for the third time after previously welcoming the games in 1900 and 1924. (So, it’s been a minute.) Some events will take place in other towns across France — and surfing is all the way on the other side of the world in Tahiti — but the biggest and most high-profile ones will be set in the City of Love.

The opening ceremony’s parade of nations will be conducted as a boat parade along the Seine River, which city officials insist is not filled with sewage — the mayor herself swam in it to prove it's totally clean. Fans of Team USA can look forward to seeing basketball legend LeBron James and tennis star Coco Gauff carry the American flag.

Premieres Friday, July 26 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) and Peacock

‘Time Bandits’ (Apple TV Plus)

Time Bandits â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris are the masterminds behind this small-screen adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s cult classic movie. The fantasy adventure follows a ragtag group of thieves, led by Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck).

Seeking treasure, the bandits travel through time and space, and luckily, Kevin’s knowledge comes in handy as they see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric age, wreak havoc during medieval times, and much more. Together, they also set out on a quest to save Kevin’s parents — and the world.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘The Decameron’ (Netflix)

The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Bridgerton” has set the trend for historical comedies set in the olden days with modern needle drops and anachronistic language and behavior. “The Decameron” joins this genre alongside its Netflix sibling, Prime Video’s “My Lady Jane, and Apple’s “The Buccaneers” and “Dickinson.”

This new series, based on 14th-century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio’s collection of short stories, follows a group of people trying to ride out a pandemic, but the year is not 2020 — it’s 1348. When the Black Death strikes hard in Florence, nobles and their servants escape to a grand villa in the country for a wine-soaked sex romp. But soon, the bacchanal turns into an all-out fight for survival.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Elite’ season 8 (Netflix)

Elite: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The teen murder-mystery drama closes out with an eighth and final chapter that sees a big shake-up at Las Encinas. Siblings Emilia (Ane Rot) and Héctor Krawietz (Nuno Gallego), leaders of Las Encinas alumni association, arrive on the scene to scatter chaos and destroy the lives of everyone around them. Only Omar (Omar Ayuso) can stand up to them and he’s willing to do anything to see them fall.

Premieres Friday, July 26 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

New movies

'Wicked Little Letters'

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

The queen (of the screen, that is) Olivia Colman stars in this madcap mystery/comedy based on a stranger-than-fiction true story. Edith Swan (Colman) is a conservative spinster in a small seaside town, whose neighbor is the rowdy Irish immigrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and other residents begin to receive anonymous letters filled with profanities, they suspect Rose and have her arrested.

The incident causes a national uproar that earns the attention of the government and press. When Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) begins to investigate the case, she discovers something is amiss and that Rose may not be the culprit after all.

Streaming now on Netflix