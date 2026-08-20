I'm a die-hard physical media enthusiast, and these are the 4K Blu-ray movies I'm adding to my collection this month

Tired of hunting for movies across a dozen streaming apps? Frustrated that digital purchases can disappear from your library without warning? If you’d rather own the films you love, it’s time to embrace physical media again.

Physical media like 4K Ultra HD Blu‑ray doesn’t just sit neatly on your shelf — it delivers your favourite films in their best possible form for home viewing, with video and audio bit rates that leave services like Netflix and Disney+ in the dust. Best of all, you don't need to continue paying a monthly fee to access them.

This past month has seen seen some great films hit 4K Blu-ray, with a nice mix of new releases, classics and cult films to watch on your next movie night. As a die‑hard collector, these are the 4K Blu‑ray releases I’m adding to my shelf this month and which I'm willing to recommend to like-minded film buffs.

For new releases, we've got the critically acclaimed sci-fi blockbuster "Project Hail Mary", starring Ryan Gosling, the crowd-pleasing sequel "Mortal Kombat II", and the box office behemoth "Michael", based on the early life of Michael Jackson.

As for classic films, my main pick this month is the long-awaited release of "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair". Long thought to remain a theatrical exclusive, this version of Quentin Tarantino's magnum opus is finally available to view at home, presenting both volumes of this epic revenge story as one long film that runs over four and a half hours, including new footage and the unedited, full colour version of the House of Blue Leaves battle.

And, just in time for Father's Day, this month also sees the 4K debut of the thrilling naval classic, "The Hunt for Red October", along with Brian De Palma's brilliant gangster masterpiece, "The Untouchables" — I've opted for the much cooler-looking steelbook editions of these, however, cheaper standard versions are also available.

Now for my favourite section: cult films. This month sees some excellent releases from Australia's top boutique labels such as Imprint and Umbrella. First up is the brilliant "Tiger on the Beat I & II" boxset, which includes not one, but two of the wildest Hong Kong action comedies you're likely to see.

That's joined by Mario Bava's uber-stylish Italian caper film "Danger: Diabolik", based on a long-running comic series about a suave master thief. This one is beautifully restored and bound to impress those looking for a visual showcase.

Finally, we have arguably the most glorious film of the 1980s: "Road House", starring the late, great Patrick Swayze as a 'cooler' who's brought in to clean up the rowdiest bar in Missouri, only to find himself squaring off against a local crime boss.

You’ll want a proper 4K Ultra HD Blu‑ray player if you’re just getting into the format. The Xbox Series X and PS5 can handle 4K discs, but they cut corners — neither one supports Dolby Vision for physical 4K movies, and Dolby Atmos on PS5 has been a mixed bag in my experience.

And with PlayStation already saying it’s walking away from physical media in the next couple of years — with Xbox likely to follow — grabbing a standalone player now is the safer long‑term move.

Panasonic leads the way when it comes to standalone players, offering entry-level (DP-UB150), mid-range (DP-UB450) and high-end (DP-UB820) players. I personally use the DP-UB450 due to its Dolby Vision support and twin HDMI output, allowing for a dedicated audio-out signal.

The higher-end model offers a few additional bells and whistles, such as advanced upscaling and a more powerful processor, but either of the following options will give you excellent picture and audio.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.