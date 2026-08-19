Forget a new tie — I've found 15 of the best Father's Day tech gifts that will make you his favourite child

Father's Day 2026 is just 17 days away, landing on Sunday, September 6 in Australia, and there's no time like the present to shop for a perfect gift for dad.

Having said that, sometimes shopping for dad-worthy gifts can be quite challenging, as no matter how much you spend, it doesn't always equate to your father's (or father figure's) value in your life. With that in mind, I've compiled 15 of the best tech-focused gifts that will improve and upgrade dad's everyday life.

Whether he's constantly on-the-go to his next adventure, or making memories with the grandkids, there's something here for every type of dad — and he doesn't need to be tech-savvy to enjoy 'em.

I've deliberately chosen a wide variety of items that include top-notch tech gizmos like power banks, wireless headphones and security cameras. As a tech writer, I've also included some of my favourite devices that I use almost every day, such as a Frameo digital picture frame, an Insta360 tiny camera and a Belkin charging station (which my FIL may or may not be getting this year 👀).

All of these items come from top-rated retailers, like Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, with each ensuring quicker-than-ever delivery. So, you can rest assured that dad will get his gift right on time for his big day.

Enough preamble — here are the best Father's Day tech gifts I've found this year.

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