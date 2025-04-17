How to watch 'Secrets of the Penguins' online from anywhere in the world

So you saw "March of the Penguins" and think you know everything about penguins? Think again. "Secrets of the Penguins" takes advantage of new tech and scientific advances to provide us with never-filmed-before behavior of the incredible birds that reveals curious traditions and surprising ingenuity.

Traveling outside the States? You can watch "Secrets of the Penguins" online from anywhere

'Secrets of the Penguins' streaming details, release date ► U.S. date and time: "Secrets of the Penguins" premieres on Sunday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET with all episodes streaming from Monday, April 21.

• U.S. — Watch on NatGeo via Sling / Fubo | Hulu

• U.K. — Nat Geo WILD•

• Australia — Disney Plus



Sure, there's plenty of diving off ice floes, close escapes from dangerous predators and fridge magnet cute snaps of fluffy chicks snuggling up between the feet of their parents, but over the course of a two-year adventure led by award-winning Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory the filmmakers uncovered much more.

Such as a bonded pair of emperor penguins practicing egg transfers with a snowball to hone their skills for the moment they will need to transfer a real egg, tenacious chicks navigating brash ice amid climate change, and young penguins using their beaks to hoist themselves out of a hole.

There are also healthy "rockaroni" chicks — a rare hybrid of rockhopper and macaroni penguins — and the first-ever footage of a hidden cave colony of African penguins and Galapagos penguins stealing fish straight from pelican beaks and skillfully herding sardine bait balls.

Here's everything you need to watch "Secrets of the Penguins" online





How to watch 'Secrets of the Penguins' in the U.S.

"Secrets of the Penguins" premieres on National Geographic on Sunday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT with all episodes streaming Monday, April 21 on Disney+ and Hulu. Disney Channel will also air the first episode on Earth Day (Tuesday), April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT..

All three episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch 'Secrets of the Penguins' in the U.K.

"Secrets of the Penguins" premieres in the U.K. on Earth Day (Tuesday), April 22 from 7 p.m. on National Geographic WILD UK. It is also available on Disney+ The UK home of National Geographic.

You'll find NatGeo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).

How to watch 'Secrets of the Penguins' in Australia

You can. "Secrets of the Penguins" will be released on Disney+ in Australia on Monday, April 21.

A Disney Plus Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

'Secrets of the Penguins' full episode guide

Episode 1 – "Heart of the Emperors": In Antarctica, emperor penguin societies reveal mysterious bonds forged from birth. They are the secret to surviving their extreme world.

Episode 2 – "Rebels with a Cause": In the Southern Ocean, courageous penguins break the rules to find their edge. Taking risks helps make them the most successful of all.

Episode 3 – "Survival of the Smartest": The banded penguins ventured far beyond their icy homes, mastering deserts, tropical islands and even city life – to become perhaps the smartest of all.

Watch "Secrets of the Penguins" trailer

Secrets of the Penguins | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

What to know about 'Secrets of the Penguins'

Where did filming take place for "Secrets of the Penguins"? A huge two-year adventure took in the rocky beaches of Cape Town and the icy shores of South Georgia Island, the tropical Galapagos and Namibia's desert caves while a three-person crew also endured an astonishing 274 days filming on the Ekström Ice Shelf in Antarctica.

What makes this penguin documentary different? Unlike traditional penguin docs, "Secrets of the Penguins" uses cutting-edge filming techniques and rare access to reveal intimate, human-like behaviors in penguins, showcasing their adaptability and complex social lives.

Is "Secrets of the Penguins" suitable for kids? Yes. The documentary is family-friendly and educational, making it a great choice for children and adults interested in nature, animals and conservation.

