How to watch 'Hit-Monkey' season 2 — stream Marvel animation online
Marvel's deadliest ape returns to cause more carnage
The murderous macaque is back — "Hit-Monkey" season 2 comprises 10 new episodes of the antipathetic ape and his ghoulish mentor Bryce Fowler, and the bullets will continue to fly. Here we're explaining how to watch "Hit-Monkey" season 2 online and exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.
"Hit-Monkey" season 2 arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on July 15.
• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle
• Rest of the World — Disney Plus (date TBC)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Marvel's much-loved animation sees the action move from Tokyo to New York City, where the eponymous Hit-Monkey is seeking an escape from his life of crime. But when an existential crisis for humankind (and, let's face it, the lure of the dollar bills) strikes the Big Apple, Hit-Monkey returns to what he does best.
Alongside the usual assassination antics, Bryce has his own personal issues to deal with — which isn't always easy when you're dead. Back stateside, he spies the opportunity for a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Iris. To do that, he'll need some time back in his reincarnated body. There's only one entity who can really make that happen. But hey... when did doing a deal with the devil ever do any harm?
Smart, sprightly, and strikingly animated, "Hit-Monkey" fans have waited two-and-a-half years for the deadly primate to get back into the game. So read on to see the ways you can watch "Hit-Monkey" online on streaming platforms the world over.
How to watch 'Hit-Monkey' season 2 online in the U.S.
The 10-episode animated Marvel series "Hit-Monkey" season 2 is available to stream in full on Hulu from Monday, July 15 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.
Watch 'Hit-Monkey' season 2 from anywhere in the world
If "Hit-Monkey" season 2 isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu, for example — and watch "Hit-Monkey" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'Hit-Monkey' around the world
Season 1 of "Hit-Monkey" is streaming on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. But — at the time of writing — there's no confirmed start date for season 2 on the platform.
When "Hit-Monkey" season 2 does eventually arrive, the Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99/month.
'Hit-Monkey' season 2 episode guide
- Episode 1 — "Return to Sender"
- Episode 2 — "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner?"
- Episode 3 — "The Rope"
- Episode 4 — "Never Too Late"
- Episode 5 — "Akiko"
- Episode 6 — "The Estate"
- Episode 7 — "The Last Supper"
- Episode 8 — "Mind Mall"
- Episode 9 — "The Concrete Jungle"
- Episode 10 — "History Lessons"
'Hit-Monkey' season 2 trailer
Below is Hulu's official season 2 trailer for "Hit-Monkey":
'Hit-Monkey' season 2 voice cast
- Fred Tatasciore as Hit-Monkey
- Ally Maki as Haruka
- Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama
- Leslie Jones as Eunice
- Cristin Milioti as Iris
- Keith David as the Devil
- Jason Sudeikis as Bryce Fowler
