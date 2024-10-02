Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services , in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards and several others scoring nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After going through what's popular this week, we've narrowed that list down to three of Hulu's current top 10 shows that stand out from the rest. Unsurprisingly, the Hulu original "Only Murders in the Building" makes an appearance. It's joined by a pair of new ABC dramas, "Doctor Odyssey" and "High Potential."

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, make sure to check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, Oct. 2.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Doctor Odyssey'

Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned network drama? Especially one that's also a medical procedural. "Doctor Odyssey" stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, a doctor hired to work on the luxurious cruise ship the Odyssey. His team is small, comprising only himself and a pair of nurses.

Of course, this is a drama. So it's no surprise that one of those nurses, Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) starts having a secret relationship with Max. But that's not the only romance on the ship, as the other nurse (Sean Teale) secretly has a crush on Avery. Also starring Don Johnson as ship captain Robert Massey, "Doctor Odyssey" is a show for those who love shows like "9-1-1," which also occupies a spot on the Hulu top 10 this week.

Watch on Hulu

'Only Murders in the Building'

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 is almost over, but it's never too late to get started on this Emmy-nominated Hulu original comedy show. It's probably one of the most popular — if not the most popular — shows the streaming service has ever produced. Once you start watching, you'll see why.

"Only Murders in the Building" stars the trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, as Charles, Oliver and Mabel (respectively). These three strangers are obsessed with true crime. That obsession brings them together to start a podcast when a crime shocks their building. Season 4 has them headed to Hollywood to investigate the shocking events from the end of season 3, but you should start with episode 1 of season 1, which is trending now.

Watch on Hulu

'High Potential'

"High Potential" is a classic fish-out-of-water story, and based on its current popularity — it works. This ABC crime drama stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother working as a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department. One day, she starts cleaning the offices only to see evidence for an investigation laid out in front of her. With her high IQ, she immediately spots a mistake, corrects it and then moves on with her work.

But her correction doesn't escape the notice of LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Selena (Judy Reyes). Selena picks up on Morgan's talents and hires her as a consultant, much to the chagrin of Karadec.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Babes" (2024) "Doctor Odyssey" s1 ep1 "Pilot" "9-1-1" s1 ep1 "Pilot" "ABC 20/20" s40 ep17 "Fri, Jan 19, 2018" "Only Murders in the Building" s1 ep1 "True Crime" "Impact x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs" s1 ep1 "Impact x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs" "High Potential" s1 ep1 "Episode 1" "Bob's Burgers" s10 ep13 "Three Girls and a Little Wharfy" "The Golden Bachelorette" s1 ep1 "Week 1" "Grey's Anatomy" s19 ep15 "Mama Who Bore Me" "General Hospital" s62 ep "Wed, Sep 18, 2024" "What You Wish For" (2023) "Tell Me Lies" s1 ep2 "Hot-Blooded" "Futurama" s12 ep8 "Cuteness Overlord" "9-1-1: Lone Star" s1 ep1 "Pilot"