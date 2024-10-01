Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week though, the movies in the top 15 are scant. In fact, there are just two movies in the top 15 and one in the top 10. One, "What You Wish For," is a twisted thriller about a chef who runs out of the frying pan and into the fire trying to escape his problems. The other, "Babes," is a comedy starring Ilana Glazer about a single woman who struggles with being single and pregnant. Both are worthy of your consideration for what to watch this week.

So without further ado, here are the movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, Oct. 1.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'What You Wish For' (2023)

What You Wish For - Official Trailer | Starring Nick Stahl May 31 - YouTube Watch On

"What You Wish For" stars Nick Stahl as Ryan, a chef dealing with crushing gambling debt. He runs to Latin America to escape this debt and reconnect with his friend Jack (Brian Groh), hoping to secure a job as a sous chef and earn some much-needed money.

When he awakens one morning to find that Jack has committed suicide due to work pressure, Ryan seizes the opportunity and Jack's identity in hopes that Jack's employer won't notice. They allow Ryan to cook, but it turns out to be much more than he bargained for once he realizes what meal the elite clientele desires, and that quitting is not an option if he wants to live. This at-times gory thriller is definitely a must-watch for horror fans this week on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Honorable mentions

'Babes' (2024)

BABES - Official Redband Trailer - Now Playing - YouTube Watch On

"Babes" may be outside the top 10 but you'll still want to watch this incredibly raunchy comedy. Seriously, don't let your kids watch this, but you still should. While it definitely earns its R rating, it also definitely earns its laughs.

"Babes" stars Ilana Glazer as Eden, who is intentionally single but sleeps with a stranger Claude (Stephan James) following a meet-cute on the subway. However, Claude ghosts her after their meeting — one that leaves Eden very much pregnant. Without a baby daddy around, Eden must now rely on her friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau) to get through this, which won't be easy as Dawn currently has a newborn of her own.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Doctor Odyssey" s1 ep1 "Pilot" "9-1-1" s1 ep1 "Pilot" "Impact x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs" s1 ep1 "Impact x Nightline: Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs" "High Potential" s1 ep1 "Episode 1" "What You Wish For" (2023) "ABC 20/20" s40 ep17 "Fri, Jan 19, 2018" "Grey's Anatomy" s19 ep15 "Mama Who Bore Me" "The Golden Bachelorette" s1 ep1 "Week 1" "Only Murders in the Building" s1 ep1 "True Crime" "Grotesquerie" s1 ep1 "Pilot" "Tell Me Lies" s1 ep2 "Hot-Blooded" "The Old Man" s1 ep1 "I" "Reasonable Doubt" s1 ep1 "Can't Knock the Hustle" "9-1-1: Lone Star" s1 ep1 "Pilot" "Babes" (2024)