Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. One established ABC drama and one new ABC drama occupy two of the top three spots. But sandwiched between them is "Goosebumps: the Vanishing," a soft reboot of the 2023 "Goosebumps" series and interestingly, it's available on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, January 15.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'High Potential'

"High Potential" has been a surprise hit for ABC now in its first season. The police procedural stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother who works as a cleaning lady for the Los Angeles Police Department. Her high IQ allows her to solve a case that had been vexing the LAPD, and that scores her a consulting gig working with LAPD Major Crimes Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Selena (Judy Reyes), against Karadec's wishes.

The show is back in full swing after taking some time off in December. Episode 9 just dropped, and has Morgan and the LAPD solving the case of a murdered sportscaster. Check it out now before episode 10 is released next week.

'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'

Technically, this show is a follow-up to the 2023 show "Goosebumps." But since it's an anthology series, Disney is considering it a new show, with this season marking season 1 of the newly titled "Goosebumps: The Vanishing."

This season is centered around twins Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin (Sam McCarthy), who go to Brooklyn to spend the summer with their divorced dad Anthony (David Schwimmer). However, as mysterious events start to have their dad acting strange, they and their friends CJ (Elijah M. Cooper), Alex (Francesca Noel) and Frankie (Galilea La Salvia) get caught up in the mysterious case of four teenagers who vanished 30 years earlier.

'The Rookie'

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, who began the show as a 45-year-old newly-divorced man from Pennsylvania. John decided to move to Los Angeles to become a police officer after helping stop a local bank robbery back home. At the time, it makes him by far the oldest rookie on the force.

Now though, John is an established presence in the LAPD. He has a new role in the force and even a new relationship. Season 7 is now in full swing and the latest episode has the LAPD hunting down a local vigilante. Check it out now, and if you haven't already, catch up with the rest of the series on Hulu.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"High Potential" "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" "The Rookie" "Shifting Gears" "Abbott Elementary" "Will Trent" "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" "Doc" "The Silent Hour" "Twilight" "American Star" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Murder at the Motel" "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" "Fall"