Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are just a few movies to choose from in the top 10, which admittedly makes it a bit easier to narrow down. There are a pair of thrillers from the past few years, including 2024's "The Silent Hour," a crime thriller starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong. There's also an appearance from the "Twilight" franchise, which is currently dominating the back half of Hulu's trending top 15.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top shows.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, January 14.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'The Silent Hour' (2024)

"The Silent Hour" stars Joel Kinnaman as Boston Police Detective Frank Shaw. Frank was in an accident that left him with hearing loss. This has caused him to learn American sign language, which comes in handy when he and his partner Doug (Mark Strong) are assigned to protect Ava, a murder witness who also happens to be deaf (Sandra Mae Frank).

Of course, that doesn't go according to plan, and now Frank has to protect Ava from Mason Lynch (Mekhi Phifer), a criminal boss in charge of a crew of fellow criminals and corrupt cops. He needs Ava to go away — permanently. If you love a fast-paced crime thriller, check out "The Silent Hour" on Hulu now.

'Twilight' (2008)

"Twilight" probably needs no introduction for most of you reading this. But just in case, I'll give you an explainer on it anyway. Based on the first book in the Stephenie Meyer series of young adult romance novels, "Twilight" stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a high school girl living in dreary Forks, Washington. One day, she's suddenly thrust into a budding relationship with the mysterious, aloof Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) after he saves her from being struck by a fast-moving van in the high school parking lot.

There's just one problem: Edward is a vampire. Once Bella discovers this, she gets drawn into a world of secrets, culture clashes and romance. I don't think the movie is good outside of one scene where they all play baseball while "Supermassive Black Hole" by Muse plays in the soundtrack, but given this movie made $408 million and spawned a massive movie franchise, maybe I'm the one who's wrong. At least it gave us Stewart and Pattinson, both incredible actors ... in any movie but this one.

'Fall' (2022)

If you are afraid of heights, then this movie is not for you. "Fall" stars Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner as Becky and Hunter. These two best friends love to climb until one day a climbing accident causes Becky's husband Dan (Mason Gooding) to fall to his death. Becky spirals into depression, which is made all the worse because of her relationship with her estranged father James (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

But none of that matters. That's just plot and story to get us atop a 2,000-foot-high TV broadcast tower with Becky and Hunter, where everything goes horribly wrong. When a corroded tower breaks, they're stuck at the top with a rope and a backpack that's fallen just out of reach onto a communications dish. From there, "Fall" is a gripping thriller in a race against time and gravity. The trailer alone had me overreacting to some death-defying jumps, so this is definitely a movie worth checking out now that it's trending on Hulu.

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"High Potential" "Goosebumps: The Vanishing" "Shifting Gears" "The Rookie" "Abbott Elementary" "Doc" "The Silent Hour" "Will Trent" "Twilight" "Fall" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" "American Star" "Hell's Kitchen" "Mothers' Instinct"