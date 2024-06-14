Hulu top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Hulu has fast become one of the best streaming services due to its extensive library. The platform's collection spans everything from action franchises to blockbuster hits to pure horror. However, with such a huge selection available, finding the perfect movie to watch one weekend can often feel like searching for that needle in its haystack.

To make your movie night decisions a bit easier, we've searched through Hulu's top 10 trending movies and chosen three that are actually worth watching. There are also some recommendations from me, as I've already seen quite a few on the list.

These movies promise to deliver some of the best entertainment, making them perfect choices for your next movie marathon or cozy night in. Without further ado, here’s what you should stream in Hulu’s top 10.

This is based on the Hulu top 10 movies as of Friday, June 14.

‘Poor Things’

"Poor Things" is a movie adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name. It aims to be a darkly humorous, reimagined Frankenstein story set in Victorian times. The movie stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Bella, who has the brain of an infant, goes on a journey to learn more about herself and explore the world with childlike curiosity and wonder.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for “Poor Things” is a high 92%, with critics saying it proves “there is room for weirdly wonderful cinema in this world” and “the best movie of 2023.” This movie focuses on identity, autonomy, and the complexities of human nature, and, if you’re into some gothic horror, you’ll definitely enjoy it too.

Watch on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’

You’ve probably heard of this franchise, but if you haven’t, it’s worth a watch. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" follows Will Rodman (James Franco), who is working on a cure for Alzheimer's disease. He tests an experimental drug on chimpanzees, which dramatically increases their intelligence. One of these chimpanzees, named Caesar (portrayed by Andy Serkis), becomes aware of the injustices faced by his kind. After being placed in an abusive primate shelter, Caesar leads a rebellion of genetically enhanced apes, marking the beginning of a conflict between humans and apes.

There are two other movies in this reboot franchise in Hulu’s top 10, including “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes”. These are definitely worth watching too once you’ve finished the first movie.

Watch on Hulu

‘The Boogeyman’

A horror movie I’ve watched recently is "The Boogeyman", and I have to say, it’s definitely unsettling. The story follows two sisters, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer Harper (Vivien Lyra Blair), who are grappling with the recent death of their mother. Their father, Will (Chris Messina), a therapist, is also struggling with his grief and is distant from his daughters.

The plot intensifies when a desperate patient of Will's shows up at their home, claiming that an evil entity, the Boogeyman, is responsible for the deaths of his children. This encounter sets off a series of terrifying events, as the family realizes that the Boogeyman is real and now haunting them. It’s a well put together movie that successfully explores themes of grief, trauma, and the primal fear of the unknown. I would recommend watching it with the lights off for the full experience.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The First Omen" (2024)

2. "Coyote Ugly" (2000)

3. "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017)

4. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014)

5. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011)

6. "Bound by Honor" (1993)

7. "The Boogeyman" (2023)

8. "Poor Things" (2023)

9. "The Proposal" (2009)

10. "Independence Day" (1996)