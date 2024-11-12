Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

The week started with a fair amount of movies in the top 10. Some of those have fallen out now, but we still have three movies to recommend. Top of that list is the directorial debut of one Chris Pine, but there's also a kid-friendly animated comedy and a not-so-kid-friendly live-action comedy rounding out the list.

So without further ado, here are the top picks worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, November 12.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Poolman' (2023)

Poolman | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

"Poolman" stars Chris Pine in his directorial debut as Darren Barrenman, a Los Angeles pool cleaner who, inspired by Erin Brockovich (the person, not the movie), constantly pitches the L.A. city council on potential community improvements. This infuriates city councilor Stephen Toronkowski (Stephen Tobolowsky) and causes his girlfriend Susan (Jennifer Jason Leigh) to leave him.

Full disclosure: most people did not review this movie kindly, with the most common complaint being that it's just boring. But it has a loaded cast that includes Annette Bening, DeWanda Wise, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, Ray Wise and Danny DeVito in addition to Pine, Tobolowski and Jason Leigh. With that much acting talent, maybe there's a reason it's shooting up the Hulu top 15.

Watch on Hulu

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Why Him?' (2016)

Why Him? | Trailer 2 | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Remember when all you needed to make a romantic comedy work was an attractive movie star and some crude comedy? Well, "Why Him?" is certainly a reminder of when that's all people needed in a solid rom-com.

And I say solid because you shouldn't go into this movie expecting a comedy classic. But, after 111 minutes of watching James Franco's tech mogul Laird Mayhew try to win the approval of Ned Fleming (Bryan Cranston) so Laird can marry Ned's daughter (Zoey Deutch), you may find that you had a good time.

Watch on Hulu

'Madagascar'

Madagascar (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, critics get it right when they pan, or downright tear a movie to shreds. But I'm not entirely sure why they were so down on "Madagascar." There's plenty to like about this service animated comedy that launched a franchise.

The first film in the "Madagascar" franchise, this movie stars Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith as Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo. After an ill-advised night on the town, these animals from the Central Park Zoo are sent off to a wildlife preserve in Kenya. But when they finally hit land, they find themselves stranded on the island of Madagascar and must adjust to living in the wild. If you need something for the whole family this week, you could do much worse.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"9-1-1" "ABC 20/20" "Grey's Anatomy" "Poolman" "Doctor Odyssey" "Abbot Elementary" "Why Him?" "Madagascar" "High Potential" "The Golden Bachelorette" "Grown Ups" "Grown Ups 2" "Hell's Kitchen" "Love Island: Australia" "9-1-1: Lone Star"