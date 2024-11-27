Hulu and Disney Plus $2.99 streaming bundle live — here's how to claim this deal

Hulu and Disney Plus have just teamed up for one of the best Black Friday streaming deals you’ll find this year. For a limited time, you can get both services (with ads) for just $2.99 a month — a jaw-dropping discount from the usual price of $10.99 per month.

This incredible Black Friday deal lets you enjoy a massive selection of hit shows, movies and exclusive content from both platforms, all while saving $8 per month (that’s $96 saved for the entire year). Plus, you don’t need to pay upfront for the full 12 months either; the discounted price is charged monthly, making it even easier to jump in on the action.

New subscribers, as well as those who canceled their subscription more than a month ago, can now grab this Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle (both with ads) for a full year! The bundle went live today (November 27) and runs for only six days, ending on December 3 at 3:00 AM ET.

To get this bundle for $2.99 a month, start by visiting the Disney Plus website or Hulu's website . Ensure you’re eligible by being a new subscriber or having canceled your subscription over a month ago.

Once eligible, simply follow the prompts to sign up and create an account. After subscribing, you’ll unlock access to both Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads) for an unbeatable price, ready to stream your favorite shows and movies!

We gave Disney Plus four stars in our review, same as Hulu. It's affordably priced on its own and packed full of content. However, Disney Plus subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for an ad-supported version and a $15.99 per month version without ads. Hulu is usually $9.99 a month (with ads) and $19.99 for the entire year. So, it would make sense to get this bundle for less than $3 a month, right? I know I certainly am.

With streaming costs on the rise, snagging a bundle that's over 72% off for Black Friday is a must. Prefer just Hulu? You can grab it for only 99 cents a month — hands down one of the best streaming deals I’ve seen this year!

With exciting new hits like “Say Nothing”, “Interior Chinatown” and “Agatha All Along” available on Disney Plus and Hulu, along with a constantly updated lineup of movies, this bundle is the perfect way to upgrade your streaming experience affordably. Don’t miss this incredible Black Friday deal — it’s an offer too good to pass up!