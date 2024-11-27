Hulu Black Friday streaming deal live — get it now for just 99 cents a month

Hulu just dropped one of the best Black Friday streaming deals I've seen yet. This limited-time offer slashes the cost of Hulu's ad-supported plan to just $0.99 per month for an entire year, offering a significant discount compared to the standard monthly price of $9.99.

By taking advantage of this promotion, you'll save $108 over 12 months — a fantastic opportunity to enjoy Hulu's wide range of shows and movies without breaking the bank. The best part? You don’t have to commit to paying for the full year upfront; the discounted rate is charged monthly.

This deal is available to new Hulu subscribers or former members whose accounts have been inactive for over a month.

Hulu's offer went live today (November 27) and runs for only six days, ending on December 3 at 3:00 AM ET. Don’t wait — this is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year!

Hulu (ad-supported) 12-month subscription: was $9.99 now $0.99 at click.linksynergy.com Hulu is definitely worth getting if you love binging quality shows. This includes hit shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and the latest action comedy “Interior Chinatown”. Normally, the ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, but with this Black Friday deal, it’s available for just $0.99 per month. It might sound too good to be true, but you can save $108 over an entire year.

To sign up for a subscription, visit Hulu's website and choose the ad-supported 12-month plan for the Black Friday deal. Create an account by entering your email, password, and payment information. Finally, confirm your subscription, and you can start streaming content on Hulu immediately.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for good reason. Whether you want to watch the incredibly funny mystery show “Only Murders in the Building”, experience some spicy romance in “Tell Me Lies” or chew popcorn while watching drama unfold in “The Bear”, Hulu has it all. The streamer is also home to some great movies, including my favorite movie of 2024, “Alien: Romulus”, and some fun Christmas flicks like “Elf”, “Deck the Halls” and “The Polar Express”. The best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu will keep you entertained all year.

Unlike Netflix, which is made up of originals and licensed movies and shows that have been out for years, Hulu is constantly getting the latest stuff — making it ideal for those who are cutting the cord. While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.

This Hulu Black Friday deal is unbeatable, giving you a year of streaming for just $0.99 per month! With thousands of shows, hit movies and exclusive originals, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to what streaming costs elsewhere. Enjoy next-day TV episodes and endless entertainment. Don’t miss this incredible offer because it ends on December 3!