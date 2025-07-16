'I have great plans and ambitions': Noah Hawley’s multi-season vision for 'Alien: Earth' has me counting down like it’s Christmas

Ask literally anyone in my life what I talk about most, and I'd bet 100 facehuggers they’ll say “Alien.” Considering this is my favorite franchise and a full-blown obsession at this point, “Alien: Earth” is naturally my most anticipated series of the year.

The sci-fi horror show is fast approaching. We’re now just under a month out and with the world premiere happening at San Diego Comic-Con next week, the marketing has kicked into high gear.

That includes the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features “Alien: Earth” on the cover and showrunner Noah Hawley sharing more about his vision for the series’ future.

He said (h/t GamesRadar Plus): “With Legion, I had a three-act structure. I didn't know if that was going to take three seasons or five seasons, but I knew what the three major thoughts of the story were. And here, I feel like I have that as well."

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX

Hawley continued: “We created it as a recurring series, and I have great plans and ambitions for it as such. On the film side, I've had some conversations with them.

“This is not a Kevin Feige Marvel Universe moment. I'm not saying that in success, that we shouldn't be coordinating or thinking big picture about that – the show has to be a hit before you can really have those conversations.”

I didn’t know my excitement could grow for “Alien: Earth,” but here we are. The fact that Hawley has long-term plans already shows he has faith in the series, where it’s headed, and how it can tie into the larger universe.

In fact, when speaking with Vanity Fair about the possibility of it merging with the original source material, he stated, “I do know that at a certain point, the Weyland-Yutani Corporation is going to divert the Nostromo to that planet [LV-426].” You know, the charming little rock where curiosity gets you violently killed.

Honestly, I feel like a kid counting down to Christmas. Only instead of presents, I’m waiting for Xenomorphs, corporate cover-ups, and even more otherworldly threats. If I could climb into a hypersleep pod and wake up on release day, I would.

“Alien: Earth” is set to premiere on FX on Hulu in the U.S. on August 12, and Disney Plus in the U.K on August 13.

