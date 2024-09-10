Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

Scrolling through the extensive libraries of streaming services like Hulu can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. With so many options, picking the right watch can be a challenge. Thankfully, Hulu’s top 15 movies and shows list simplifies the decision-making process by showing what’s currently trending on the platform.

This week, Hulu’s most popular movies feature a mix of action, adventure and fun. At the top of the list is "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," the newest entry in the beloved franchise that's sure to resonate with sci-fi fans. Also making a splash is a CGI/live-action hybrid movie that follows the iconic blue hedgehog, Sonic.

So, without further ado, here are the three movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15 list.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, September 10.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the latest installment in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where intelligent apes have risen to dominance, the movie takes place several years after the events of "War for the Planet of the Apes."

The story explores a new chapter in the ongoing struggle between apes and humans. Apes have long established themselves as the dominant species, with humans either enslaved or left to survive as scavengers in the wilderness. Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), an ambitious ape leader, seeks to strengthen his reign over both species.

However, his vision of absolute control is challenged when a young ape named Noa (Owen Teague) forms an unexpected bond with Mae (Freya Allan), a human scavenger. This unlikely friendship threatens to unravel Proximus' carefully laid plans, setting off a chain of events that could change the balance of power.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' (2022)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - "Official Trailer" - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is a family-friendly action-adventure tale that continues the story of the iconic blue hedgehog as he faces new challenges. After settling into life on Earth, Sonic’s (Ben Schwartz) peaceful existence is disrupted when the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), who is determined to retrieve a powerful emerald capable of destroying worlds. To stop them, Sonic teams up with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), a fox with incredible flying abilities, as they race to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

You don’t need to watch the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" to enjoy this sequel, as it stands on its own. However, the movie does reference some key characters and moments from the original, like Dr. Robotnik’s initial defeat and Sonic’s arrival on Earth, so watching the first movie might enhance your experience and understanding of the story. If you do want to stream the first installment, you’ll find it on Netflix .

Watch on Hulu

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Bad Boys for Life" is the third movie in the "Bad Boys" franchise, reuniting detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) for another action-packed adventure.

In this movie, the aging partners are at different points in their lives — Marcus is ready to retire, while Mike remains committed to fighting crime. However, their plans are derailed when a skilled assassin begins targeting Mike, and the two must team up once again to stop the mysterious figure. It's also revealed that the assassin is connected to Mike's past, forcing the duo to confront old secrets while navigating high-stakes chases, explosive shootouts and their signature banter.

Again, much like "Sonic the Hedgehog," you don’t need to watch the previous "Bad Boys" movies to enjoy this one. It works well as a standalone with its own self-contained story. The movie provides enough context about the characters and their history for new viewers to follow along without feeling lost.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" s1 ep2 "The Book of Belonging"

2. "ABC 20/20" s40 ep17

3. "Cash Out" (2024)

4. "Only Murders in the Building" s4 ep2 "Gates of Heaven"

5. "Tell Me Lies" s1 ep2 "Hot-Blooded"

6. "Reasonable Doubt" s1 ep1 "Can't Knock the Hustle"

7. "The Bachelorette" s13 ep 3

8. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (2024)

9. "Superbad" (2007)

10. "Futurama" s10 ep6 "Saturday Morning Fun Pit"

11. "MasterChef" s9 ep1 "The Judges Do Battle"

12. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (2022)

13. "Bad Boys for Life" (2023)

14. "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (2024)

15. "Kinds of Kindness" (2024)