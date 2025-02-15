5 best new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Every month, Hulu always seems to get a great selection of acclaimed new movies to watch — it's one of the reasons we rate it as one of the best streaming services on the market.

Thankfully, February 2025's not bucking that trend, as the streamer's landed another batch of movies that meet the threshold of 90% "Fresh" or higher on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

This month, that group of beloved movies includes "Another Round", a 2020 black comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen, plus two of Wes Anderson's (many) highly-rated releases, and more. There are also solid watches that don't quite meet our margin; consider"Kill Bill" movies and the delightful Emma Stone teen comedy, "Easy A" my honorable mentions for the month.

Without further ado, here are five new-to-Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that we think you should check out this month. And don't forget to take a look at the full list of everything new on Hulu in February 2025

'Another Round' (2020)

Thomas Vinterberg's Danish comedy-drama introduces us to a group of grown-up high school teachers — Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), Nikolaj (Magnus Millang) and Peter (Lars Ranthe) — who together embark on an unorthodox experiment.

In an effort to try and improve their lives, our four best friends commit to a life of drinking, based on the teachings of an obscure philosopher. By maintaining higher daily blood alcohol levels, they hope to find greater freedom, happiness and to get out of their respective ruts. "Another Round" is an engrossing, life-affirming and funny watch, one which earned awards attention (including an Oscar win!) and plenty of praise upon release.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Wes Anderson's 2014 effort bagged four Oscars and won plenty of praise and it's easy to see why. Taking us back to the period between the two World Wars, "The Grand Budapest Hotel" chronicles the adventure of Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), a legendary concierge at the titular high-class, and lobby boy Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), who worked at the establishment in the fictional country of Zubrowka.

The caper involves a suspicious death and the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting, playing out against the dramatically changing continent. As you'd expect, it's stylish and impeccably put together, boasts a killer ensemble and, it's plenty of fun, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

'Isle of Dogs' (2018)

Hulu's second Wes Anderson watch is "Isle of Dogs", which saw the director following up "The Grand Budapest Hotel" with his second stop-motion movie after 2009's "Fantastic Mr. Fox." Here, we're transported into the near future to Megasaki, a fictional Japanese city that is currently under threat from an outbreak of canine flu. The city's mayor promptly has all dogs banished to Trash Island.

A few months down the line, the mayor's distant nephew Atari makes his way to the so-called "Isle of Dogs" in search of his own pooch, Spots, and promptly falls in with a pack of dogs who help him on his quest.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

'Nomadland'

Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland" unpacks the American Dream, throwing us in with Fern (one of Frances McDormand's many great turns). When the Gypsum plant she worked at in Empire, Nevada closes down, Fern sells off most of her stuff, buys a van, and hits the road in search of work, connecting with fellow travelers (several of whom are real-life nomads playing fictionalized versions of themselves) on her journey.

The movie was a huge critical success upon its release, earning six Oscar nominations and winning four, including Best Picture and Best Actress in 2021.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

'Win Win' (2011)

"Win Win" is a Tom McCarthy comedy-drama that sees struggling attorney Mike Flaherty (Paul Giamatti) stumbling into a potentially lucrative situation while moonlighting as a high school wrestling coach. Mike decides to become the legal guardian of a client who is living with dementia... so that he can secure and live off a monthly stipend.

Leo's grandson complicates things when he turns up out of the blue, but he turns out to be a star athlete and Mike sees this as the perfect opportunity to elevate his losing team. When his mother shows up flat broke his plans are at risk of being derailed. It's cozy, funny crowd-pleasing, slice-of-life stuff that's bolstered by great performances.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

