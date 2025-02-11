Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, have deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are just three movies in the top 10. "Winner" is probably the least familiar to people as it only came out just last year. But two big names are joining it in the top 10 — including one of the most successful movies ever made.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our picks for the best movies to stream on Hulu right now, not just the best movies that are currently trending.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, February 11.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Winner' (2024)

Winner Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Winner" stars Emilia Jones as Reality Winner. This black comedy biopic focuses on her childhood with parents Billie (Connie Britton) and Ron (Zach Galifianakis) in Texas. The September 11 attacks deeply shaped her life, as it did many in her generation, and in 2010 she joined the U.S. Air Force and was ultimately stationed in Fort Meade, Maryland, home to the National Security Agency.

But that's not why Reality is worthy of a biopic. After her time in the Air Force, she was hired as a contractor for the NSA, at which point she came across documents that indicated the U.S. intentionally misled the American people about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election ... and proceeded to leak them to the press. Critics were mixed on "Winner" due to its tone but still praised it for Jones's performance as Winner.

Watch on Hulu

'Titanic' (1997)

Titanic 25th Anniversary | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Titanic" probably needs no introduction to many of you. Adjusted for inflation, it's the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time and was the first movie to ever gross over a billion dollars. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, winning 11 of them, including Best Picture and Best Director. In short, it's arguably the most successful movie of all time.

But just in case you haven't seen it, here's the brief rundown. Based on the events of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, "Titanic" stars Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater. As a 17-year-old, she, her fiancée Cal Hockley (Billy Zane), and her mother Ruth (Frances Fisher) all boarded the Titanic. Rose doesn't want to be with Cal, but when she contemplates jumping from the ship she's stopped by Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and they begin a love story even bigger than the massive ship they're sailing to America aboard. If you've never seen this part-romance movie, part-disaster movie, there's never been a better time.

Watch on Hulu

'The Mummy' (2017)

Not to be confused with the 1999 Brendan Fraser movie of the same name, "The Mummy" stars Tom Cruise as Nick Morton, a U.S. Army sergeant who along with his friend and comrade Corporal Chris Vail (Jake Johnson) stumble across the tomb of the ancient Egyptian princess Ahmanet. However, in the process, they accidentally bring her back to life, at which point all Hell breaks loose.

Full disclosure, I don't recommend you watch this movie. It's reviled by critics and audiences alike, with Uproxx going as far as to say "If you like incomprehensible collections of things that vaguely resemble other things you might've enjoyed in the past, "The Mummy" is the movie for you." Instead, watch the 1999 Brendan Fraser version, which also happens to be on Hulu. It's one of my favorite action movies of all time and I guarantee you'll have a fun time.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Paradise" "Kardashians" "Scamanda" "High Potential" "ABC 20/20" "The Rookie" "Winner" "Titanic" "The Mummy" "Abbott Elementary" "Doc" "Will Trent" "The Bachelor" "Shifting Gears" "The Floor"