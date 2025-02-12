Hulu just got a devilishly entertaining supernatural thriller movie — ignore the critics and stream it now

A silly supernatural presence has descended on Hulu, and even though the movie earned a decidedly mixed reception, I think it’s worth streaming.

I’m talking about Julian Avery’s recent Russell Crowe horror flick, “The Pope’s Exorcist”, which is streaming on Hulu as of today (Feb. 12), which sees the “Gladiator” star swapping his armor for flowing robes to do battle with a demonic force.

If you look at Rotten Tomatoes, you’ll see that its viewers, and not critics, who most recommend “The Pope’s Exorcist." At the time of writing, the movie has a 50% critics score, but the Popcornmeter rating is way higher, at 80%.

Where it may have been dismissed in early reviews, moviegoers found something to love about the campy horror effort. And now that’s found a new streaming home, I’m inclined to single it out as an enjoyable spooky romp. Here’s why I think you should ignore the critics and give “The Pope’s Exorcist” a chance.

What is 'The Pope's Exorcist' about?

"The Pope's Exorcist" sees Russell Crowe taking on the role of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Pope's personal exorcist. Based loosely on the real controversial figure's memoirs, the movie sees Amorth being dispatched by the Pope to an old Spanish abbey.

An American family has just moved in at the behest of Julia Vasquez's (Alex Essoe) late husband. Shortly after their arrival, the family begins being terrorized by a demonic force that possesses Julia's young son, Henry.

With the aid of a local priest (Daniel Zovatto), Father Amorth battles with the demon that's taken hold, discovering sinister secrets lie at the abbey in the process...

In addition to Crowe, Essoe, and Zovatto "The Pope's Exorcist" also features Franco Nero, Peter De-Souza-Feighoney, Laurel Marsden, Cornell John, and the voice of Ralph Ineson as the demon.

Should you stream 'The Pope's Exorcist' on Hulu?

While I'm willing to contend that "The Pope's Exorcist" is in no way a pillar of the supernatural or horror genre, I'd be lying if I said I didn't have a fun time the first time I watched it.

In my eyes, "The Pope's Exorcist" more than delivers in the popcorn horror thrills department. The demon's escalating antics keep things interesting, and Russell Crowe's got enough screen presence to rise to the occasion (even if his Italian accent's raised more than a few eyebrows).

Don't expect to ever really be genuinely scared; this is pulpy, silly, and occasionally very funny stuff, which explodes into a properly gnarly finale. If you're willing to go along for the increasingly absurd (and almost superhero-esque) ride, I think it's an entertaining watch. And if nothing else, it stands as proof that if you need a demon to at least sound menacing, you need to get Ralph Ineson on the phone.

I'm not alone in enjoying "The Pope's Exorcist", either. While many critics are unlikely to call themselves big fans — see, for example, The Guardian's Mike McCahill, who said it "just about qualifies as lively schlock" — others were more on board with the vibe.

Writing for Rolling Stone, Chris Vognar concluded: "The Pope’s Exorcist will certainly never go down as a classic of the genre, but it’s better than it has any reason to be. Sometimes, the devil you know gets the job done just fine."

Likewise, Empire Magazine's Catherine Bray gave it a 3-star rating, writing: "It’s not just the demonic possession victims whose eyes will be rolling back in their skulls – none of this should work, really, and yet the film just about gets away with it, proving the Lord truly does move in mysterious ways."

That said, fellow moviegoers were generally a lot more enthusiastic, compared to the critics, as proven by that gulf between the movie's critics' and Popcornmeter scores.

Bottom line, if you're in the market for a silly slice of supernatural fun, I'd recommend giving "The Pope's Exorcist" a shot now it's on Hulu. If you're not intrigued, or you've already seen "The Pope's Exorcist" but need something new to watch on Hulu? Check out our guide to the best movies on Hulu for more streaming recommendations.