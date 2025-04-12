5 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu has proven to be a reliable place for movie lovers to find something great to watch.

Every month, the streamer bolsters its collection of must-watch movies with a fresh influx of critically acclaimed films — it's one of the reasons we rate it among the best streaming services on the market.

April's no different, either. There are plenty of great movies on the way, and we've combed through the full list of everything that's coming to Hulu to look for the movies you simply mustn't skip.

As a guide, we try to look for movies with scores north of 90% on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, a threshold that usually indicates most critics who watched that movie liked it to at least some degree.

This month's selection includes everything from a Wes Anderson favorite, an underrated heist thriller, one of the best sci-fi movies from the last decade, and more. Here are five new to Hulu movies you won't want to miss out on this month.

'Arrival' (2016)

Arrival Trailer (2016) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Before wowing us with his "Dune" movies and "Blade Runner 2049", Denis Villeneuve helmed this stunning, deeply emotional sci-fi effort that won high praise — and an Oscar — back in 2016.

It sees linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) being recruited by the US Army to establish a means of communication with a race of extraterrestrial "heptapods" who arrive on Earth aboard twelve mysterious vessels.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With tensions running high around the world, Banks and her team strive to decipher the aliens' language and uncover whether they come in peace or not.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Hulu now

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Official Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Wes Anderson's delightful stop-motion feature is a richly performed and impeccably realized animated movie that's a great watch no matter your age.

It tells the tale of Roald Dahl's children's novel and introduces us, unsurprisingly, to Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney). Mr. Fox was once a rebellious thief, but transitioned to a more settled life for his family.

When he finds himself compelled to go on "one last raid", though, he draws the ire of three of the nastiest farmers around and puts himself and his family firmly in their crosshairs.

If you're in the mood for an Anderson feature, Hulu also has "The Royal Tenebaums", "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and "Rushmore" this month, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Hulu now

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Jurassic Park Official Trailer #1 - Steven Spielberg Movie (1993) HD - YouTube Watch On

OK, does anyone really need to be told that "Jurassic Park" is a great watch? Probably not, but it (and the rest of the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy) have landed on Hulu this month, meaning now's as good a time as any to revisit this groundbreaking blockbuster.

The movie sees John Hammond opening a theme park on Isla Nublar, near Costa Rica, populated with living dinosaurs brought back from DNA preserved within mosquitoes trapped in amber. All looks well, but after some sabotage, the dinos break out, and all hell breaks loose.

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi action flick is movie magic writ large, plain and simple. It's got action, tension, romance and, well, "real" dinosaurs. What more could you possibly want?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Hulu now

'Small Things Like These' (2024)

Small Things Like These (2024) Official Trailer - Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson - YouTube Watch On

If you missed this small-scale drama in theaters last year, I'd definitely recommend seeking out "Small Things Like These". It might not be as bombastic as "Oppenheimer", but it's yet another showcase of Cillian Murphy's on-screen talent.

Tim Mielants' historical drama is based on the Booker Prize-nominated Claire Keegan novel of the same name and reveals some truths about Ireland's Magdalene laundries.

It follows hard-working coal merchant Bill Furlong (Murphy). As Christmas approaches in 1985, Furlong makes some startling discoveries that have been kept secret by the local convent.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch on Hulu from April 15

'Widows' (2018)

Widows | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

"Widows" is a stark but utterly gripping thriller from "Gone Girl" writer Gillian Flynn and directed by Steve McQueen.

Based on the 1980s British series of the same name, this noirish heist flick revolves around four women from Chicago who share one connection: they've all been left saddled with a debt from their dead husbands' criminal activities.

When the man they stole from demands the money back, Veronica (Viola Davis) recruits three other women (two of whom also lost their partners in the same way) to carry out another of her late husband Harry Rawlings's (Liam Neeson) planned heists.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Hulu now