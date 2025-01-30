How to watch 'The Apprentice' season 19 online for free — stream from anywhere
18 new candidates are in the boardroom and hoping to be hired
The U.K. version of "The Apprentice" is back for its 19th run, as another 18 hopefuls take on each other and the boardroom to try and win Lord Alan Sugar's approval and a £250,000 investment. Here's how you can watch "The Apprentice" season 19 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN, plus free streaming options.
"The Apprentice" season 19 goes out on Thursdays at 9 p.m. GMT from Thursday, January 30.
• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Among those trying to impress Lord Sugar and his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE this year are a pizza mogul, hair transplant consultant, cosmetic dentist and assorted other entrepreneurs — all hoping to avoid the immortal words: "You're fired".
Challenging them will be tasks as varied as creating a virtual popstar, flogging fruit and veg, designing Easter Eggs, and marketing corporate hospitality products in Turkey. Not forgetting the classic discount buying task, this year in Stratford-upon-Avon, home of William Shakespeare.
At the risk of peaking too early, season 19 starts off in the Austrian Alps as the hopefuls try to put together the most attractive skiing tour packages. But who will slalom their way to biggest profits, and which of the candidates will Lord Sugar think is just taking the piste?
It's television's toughest job interview and only one person will be left standing after 12 gruelling weeks. Read on and discover how you can watch "The Apprentice" season 19 online and from anywhere in the world — including for free.
How to watch 'The Apprentice' season 19 online for FREE
How to watch 'The Apprentice' S19 online for FREE in the U.K.
"The Apprentice" season 19 hits U.K. screens on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT on Thursday, January 30. Further instalments of the 12-episode season will air in the same slot each week until the final on April 17.
You can also stream episodes live or on-demand on the Beeb's FREE platform, BBC iPlayer. Just note that you should have a valid TV licence to do so.
"The Apprentice's" sister show, "You’re Fired" with Tom Allen, airs immediately after each episode, at 10 p.m. on on BBC Two (and online via iPlayer).
Traveling outside the U.K? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere when you download a VPN.
How to watch 'The Apprentice' from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and "The Apprentice" season 19 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Brit abroad and want to view the BBC stream, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new episodes of "The Apprentice" season 19 online.
Can I watch 'The Apprentice' U.K. in the U.S, Canada, Australia or elsewhere?
The U.K. iteration of "The Apprentice" is one of 30+ international versions of the show that was first popularized by Donald Trump in U.S. The British show starring Lord Alan Sugar, however, doesn't air beyond the borders of Blighty. So it won't be readily available for viewers in the U.S., Canada or Australia.
However, if you're U.K. citizen travelling abroad, there's still a way to connect to BBC iPlayer from anywhere and stream hit shows like "The Apprentice" online no matter where you are. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN — full instructions above.
'The Apprentice' season 19 candidates
- Amber-Rose Badrudin, 24, convenience store owner
- Anisa Khan, 26, pizza company owner
- Aoibheann Walsh, 36, hair and beauty salon owner
- Carlo Brancati, 37, hair transplant consultant
- Chisola Chitambala, 31, virtual assistant company owner
- Dean Franklin, 24, air conditioning company owner
- Emma Rothwell, 29, online gift store, owner
- Emma Street, 23, corporate project manager
- Frederick Afrifa, 28, motivational speaker
- Dr. Jana Denzel, 33, cosmetic dentist
- Jonny Heaver, 23, tutoring company owner
- Jordan Dargan, 22, entrepreneur
- Keir Shave, 26, telemarketing company owner
- Liam Snellin, 28, workwear brand owner
- Max England, 30, account manager
- Melica Moshiri, 32, recruitment company owner
- Mia Collins, 25, entrepreneur
- Nadia Suliaman, 35, salon chain owner
'The Apprentice' season 19 trailer
'The Apprentice' season 19 episode guide
Here is the full episode schedule for "The Apprentice" season 19, which will be updated as the 12-part series goes on:
- "Austria Tours" — Thursday, January 30
- "Virtual Pop Star" — Thursday, February 6
- "TBC" — Thursday, February 13
- "TBC" — Thursday, February 20
- "TBC" — Thursday, February 27
- "TBC" — Thursday, March 6
- "TBC" — Thursday, March 13
- "TBC" — Thursday, March 20
- "TBC" — Thursday, March 27
- "TBC" — Thursday, April 3
- "Interviews" — Thursday, April 10
- "Final" — Thursday, April 17
