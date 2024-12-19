First 'Superman' trailer has landed — and it looks like an epic return for the Man of Steel

We just got the first trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" movie, and it looks like a superpowered smash.

The new DCU began with "Creature Commandos" on Max, though new head James Gunn called the new "Superman" movie (formerly known as "Superman: Legacy" the "true beginning of the DCU" — and it certainly looks like it's kicking things off with a bombastic outing for one of the most iconic heroes, now embodied by David Corenswet. If you've not caught the "Superman" trailer yet, you can find it below.

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's a short teaser, to be sure, but it certainly feels like the stage is set for an epic celebration of the Man of Steel, and of DC Comics more broadly.

Beginning with him crashing down to Earth in a snow drift and calling on Krypto to take him home, woven in with snapshots of his life as Clark Kent and moments of heroism, all that's set to a new, electric guitar version of the "Superman" theme.

Throw in some close-ups of other heroes, punch-ups with Supers' villains, and even a steamy kiss with Lois Lane, and it's looking like this will be the return to form for DC that many have been waiting for. In short, "Superman" looks like big, bold, blockbuster fun, and now I'm definitely looking forward to seeing it soon.

Excited? Well, you can look forward to seeing "Superman" in theaters on July 11, 2025, as part of what's looking to be a stacked summer of blockbusters.

Oh, and the trailer makes it clear that "Superman" was shot for IMAX, meaning you'll be able to watch Superman battle his foes on some of the biggest screens possible.

We've still got months of waiting between now and "Superman"'s box office return, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more "Superman" info as it comes. And if that trailer's got you desperate to revisit some older flicks, here's how to watch the DC movies in order so you can plan your next superhero movie marathon.