I didn’t think I needed an 'It' prequel until I saw the 'Welcome to Derry' trailer — now it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025

HBO Max is already home to some seriously iconic horror content, but it looks like the streaming service is about to add another major title to that list — and I’m officially on board after seeing the first trailer for “IT: Welcome to Derry.”

Set to arrive in fall 2025, “Welcome to Derry” is the prequel to 2017's “It,” one of my favorite horror movies of all time. Honestly, I wasn’t sure we needed to revisit Pennywise’s world. The 2017 movie and its 2019 sequel felt like a complete (and terrifying) package. But this trailer changed my mind within seconds.

“Welcome to Derry” takes place nearly three decades before the events of “It,” which were based on Stephen King’s legendary horror novel and directed by Andy Muschietti.

In King’s lore, the sinister creature known as Pennywise awakens every 27 years to prey on children before disappearing again. This prequel show explores one of those earlier cycles, diving into the terrifying rampage that occurred long before the Losers’ Club ever faced the shape-shifting monster.

Get ready to go back to where IT all began... 🎈 #ITWelcometoDerry is coming this fall to HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/SOhXEA6yYeMay 20, 2025

The teaser doesn’t give away too much, but it oozes atmosphere. There’s plenty of blood, screams, unsettling grins, ominous red balloons, and just before the trailer ends, we get a quick look at Pennywise himself, with Bill Skarsgård back in the role that made nightmares feel a little too real.

Still, with another story centered on a group of kids facing off against Pennywise, it’s fair to question what fresh perspective this series can offer longtime “It” fans that hasn’t been done before.

Even if “Welcome to Derry” ends up being a little repetitive, the trailer’s tone has already convinced me to stream it on day one. It feels like it honors the vibe of the movies while introducing a new cast of kids who seem genuinely compelling, and just enough blood-spattered creepiness to remind us that this small town is anything but safe.

What else do we know about ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’?

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer / HBO)

The trailer above introduces us to the eerie town of Derry, Maine, in the year 1962. New residents quickly become unsettled as they hear whispers about children disappearing without a trace and it doesn’t take long for the unsettling truth to surface: something sinister is lurking beneath the surface.

In true “It” fashion, a group of teens from Derry High take it upon themselves to uncover what’s really happening, knowing full well that the adults around them won’t believe a thing they say.

“Welcome to Derry” kicks off with a nine-episode first season, helmed by “It” director Andy Muschietti. When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he said: “This is a book we love a lot, and we felt that there was still a lot of story to be covered. It’s so rich with characters and events, we thought we would do justice to the book and the fans by going back into this world.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer / HBO)

“Specifically, we are telling the stories of the interludes, writings by Mike Hanlon based on his investigation that includes interviews he conducts with the older people in the town. In Welcome to Derry, we touch on the usual themes that were talked about in the movie — friendship, loss, the power of unified belief — but this story focuses also on the use of fear as a weapon, which is one of the things that is also relevant to our times.”

“27 years is the dormant period of Pennywise. It’s a different part of American history with a new set of fears for children, as well as adults having in mind the cost of the Cold War. Our baseline is 1962, but we do a few jumps to the past... Every 27 years when It appears, It’s cycle is marked by two catastrophic events, one at the beginning and one in the end. We are using the Black Spot as an event in which many stories are built around.”

“Welcome to Derry” is executive produced by a stacked team that includes Andy and Barbara Muschietti (via their Double Dream banner), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin. Fuchs, who penned the script for the premiere episode, is also serving as co-showrunner alongside Kane.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer / HBO)

The show features a solid ensemble including Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

I’ve been a fan of Jovan Adepo ever since “Overlord,” a wildly overlooked horror gem and one of my favorite movies of all time. He brought so much heart and intensity to that role, and I’m genuinely excited to see what he does in “Welcome to Derry.” And of course, there’s Skarsgård, who needs no introduction. His take on Pennywise became instantly iconic.

“IT: Welcome to Derry” arrives on HBO Max this fall, and after that chilling first trailer, it’s safe to say it’s jumped near the top of my must-watch list. Whether you’re a fan of “It” or just love a good scare, this prequel looks like it’s bringing the nightmare back in the best way possible.