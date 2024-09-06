Max just got one of the best dark thrillers ever made — and viewers rate it 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

I was still relatively new to the world of dark psychological thrillers when I first watched "The Shining" as a young teen. Of course, at the time, I didn’t fully grasp the depth of its haunting visuals and very powerful storytelling. However, as the years have passed, particularly around Halloween season, I find myself returning to it time and again.

Despite its dark thriller core, "The Shining" is infused with several elements of strong horror that make it unforgettable. Not to mention Jack Nicholson's incredible acting that will make you nervous the whole time (and it still affects me whenever I give this another watch). Since it was one of the first "scary" movies I ever saw, it really stuck with me.

So, I urge you to check "The Shining" out, even if you’ve seen it already. And if you’re into disturbingly dark thrillers in general, this is a movie you need to watch now that it’s just landed on our favorite streaming service . Here's why...

What is 'The Shining' about?

The Shining | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

"The Shining" is a classic psychological horror-thriller directed by Stanley Kubrick, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name.

The story centers around Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer who takes a job as the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel in the mountains. He moves there with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their young son Danny (Danny Lloyd), who possesses psychic abilities known as "the shining" that allow him to see the hotel's terrifying past.

As the harsh winter weather traps the family in the hotel, Jack gradually becomes influenced by the hotel's malevolent supernatural forces. These forces drive him to violence, putting his family in grave danger.

Prepare to be disturbed by 'The Shining'

As someone who first encountered this movie during my younger years, I can vouch for its ability to unsettle and haunt. Honestly, there are so many things that make "The Shining" a standout horror-thriller for me, and one of them includes the setting of the hotel, which is a character all in itself.

Throughout the movie you’ll notice that the hotel’s vast, empty corridors and strange, labyrinthine layout create a sense of isolation and claustrophobia. As a viewer you’re kept in suspense whenever a character decides to explore these hallways on their own. One scene in particular, which is arguably one of the most iconic moments in the history of cinema, sees Danny come across the ghostly apparitions of two young girls. Them uttering the words "come play with us" is enough to make you feel disturbed.

Out of everything though, and the one reason I would recommend anyone to watch it, is Jack Nicholson’s performance. His gradual descent into madness is portrayed with such intensity that it’s impossible not to feel unsettled. The way he shifts from a seemingly normal man to someone dangerously unhinged is pure nightmare fuel, and you’ll be hearing the words "Here’s Johnny!" in your head for quite some time after.

(Image credit: Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Lumiere Pictures and Television)

Audiences clearly loved this movie as well considering they gave it 93% on Rotten Tomatoes (critics rated it 83%, and it honestly deserves to be higher). Some viewers commented saying it "really messes with your mind" while others said it’s "one of the greatest movies ever made." And having seen this masterpiece a few times, I agree with both statements.

Eric Henderson from Slant Magazine said: "It's the experience more so than the actual content of The Shining that radiates cold, anti-humanly indifferent terror." Meanwhile, BBC’s Almar Haflidason provided very few (but powerful) words: "Boy will it chill your blood."

Stream 'The Shining' on Max right now

(Image credit: Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Lumiere Pictures and Television)

If you’re in the mood for a movie that will truly get under your skin, look no further than "The Shining." Streaming on Max right now, this masterpiece of psychological horror and twisty thrills is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a chilling experience. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this absolute classic.

Stream “The Shining” on Max now.