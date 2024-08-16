9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Aug. 16-18)

Brace yourselves, because a whirlwind of new movies and shows to watch this weekend is arriving on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services .

One of the biggest movies of the summer, "Twisters," is now available to stream from the comfort of your couch, via premium video-on-demand. For a rental fee, you can catch all the disaster action that you may have missed at the theater.

On the TV side, say "oui, oui, oui, oui" to the first part of "Emily in Paris" season 4. Plus, the creator of "Ted Lasso" unveils his latest show, the crime comedy "Bad Monkey" starring Vince Vaughn. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 (Netflix)

Since moving to Paris, Emily has experienced love triangles and job crises left and right. And now, she'll have to face a new challenge: cold weather! Hopefully, shopping for a winter wardrobe will take her mind off her rollercoaster love life and career. Emily is still in love with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), but he’s expecting a baby with ex Camille (Camille Razat) so it's complicated. Plus, Emily's ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is still very much in the picture. At Agence Grateau, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) juggles personnel problems and her reignited marriage. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band are excited to participate in Eurovision ... if they can find the money to do it.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Bad Monkey’ (Apple TV Plus)

Riding off the successes of "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking," creator Bill Lawrence is partnering with Vince Vaughn for this adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s cult fave novel; will it be as big a hit for Apple TV Plus? After getting suspended from the Miami Police Department, Andrew Yancy is working as a health inspector in the Keys when he stumbles on a case involving a human arm fished up by tourists. This could be his ticket back onto the force. Andrew's investigation puts him in the path of a not-so-devastated widow, a Florida man (or five) and one "bad" monkey. Lawrence’s track record speaks for itself, which has attracted a sterling cast, including Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rob Delaney.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Bel-Air’ season 3 (Peacock)

Since moving to Bel-Air, Will Smith’s life has been flipped-turned upside down. It's about to get even more wild because school's out and summertime madness is in swing. Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) get jobs at the country club, even as they both face bigger challenges: Carlton’s sobriety and new love interest, and Will’s reunion with his father. Meanwhile, pressure at work and home tests the strength of Phil and Viv’s (Cassandra Freeman) marriage, Hilary (Coco Jones) experiences some twists and turns in her relationship with LaMarcus and Ashley (Akira Akbar) adjusts her views on romance during her last summer before high school.

Streaming now on Peacock

‘Solar Opposites’ season 5 (Hulu)

The fifth season of the animated sci-fi comedy brings aliens Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) back to Earth, but homecomings aren't always so sweet. Terry and Korvo are still getting used to married life, while Yumyulack and Jesse try to fit in at school to avoid expulsion. Meanwhile, Cherie (Christina Hendricks) and Montez (Carlos Alazraqui) are elated to have won freedom from the Wall, but they soon discover the Yard isn't paradise.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ (Max)

The fan-favorite animated comedy gets an anime makeover, courtesy of director Takashi Sano (“Tower of God”) and featuring the voice actors from the Japanese dub of the original series: Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith. The new intergalactic adventure finds Rick relaxing in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Morty falling in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being and Summer helping Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation.

Streaming now on Max

New movies

‘Twisters’ (PVOD)

Now, this is the quintessential summer movie: big, fun, a little dumb, with plenty of action, some drama and a bit of romance. It’s a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster “Twister,” though it doesn’t feel like it since it doesn’t share any characters. Instead, a new generation of storm chasers puts themselves in danger to crack the code on tornadoes. Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is haunted by a past tragedy but lured back to Oklahoma by friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tornado tracking system. There, she crosses paths with the charming Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a YouTube star who recklessly throws caution to the wind. The bickering teams soon find themselves in the path of multiple storms that threaten small towns and their own lives.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘The Union’ (Netflix)

Ah, the one who got away — and became a kick-ass government agent sent on top-secret missions around the world. Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is a down-to-earth construction worker in New Jersey who receives a surprise visit from his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry). She recruits him for a high-stakes intelligence mission. See, a list of every American spy has been stolen and they need a “nobody” to retrieve it. First, Roxanne and her colleagues will have to train Mike to do the job. It’s a tall order for a regular dude who’s never left the tri-state area but he’s ready to try — and hopefully impress Roxanne.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Jackpot!’ (Prime Video)

Paul Feig adds the latest comedy to a resume that includes “Bridesmaids” and “Freaks and Geeks.” "Jackpot!" has more of an action flavor, much like 2015’s “Spy.” This time, Awkafina and John Cena make for an unlikely pairing. Katie is a new L.A. transplant who finds herself holding a winning lottery ticket — making her a target under new rules that allow anyone to seize the ticket and multi-billion dollar prize if they kill the winner by sundown. Noel is an amateur jackpot protector who safeguards Katie until the deadline. But greedy foes and a rival protector (Simu Liu) threaten their big bonanza.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Daughters’ (Netflix)

This moving and sensitive documentary from filmmaker Natalie Rae and social change advocate Angela Patton follows four girls and their incarcerated fathers over the course of eight years that encompass the period of time before, during and after a Daddy Daughter Dance. As Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ja’Ana prepare for the dance, they open up about their hopes, dreams and the emotional toll of their fathers’ absence. Meanwhile, the fathers get coaching from a parenting expert as they eagerly await the momentous occasion.

Streaming now on Netflix