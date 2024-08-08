5 best action movies on Netflix to stream right now

Finding the perfect action movie can be challenging when there are so many options on Netflix, one of the best streaming services. As someone who thrives on adrenaline-pumping scenes and heart-stopping moments, I've spent some time sifting through Netflix's extensive library to bring you the best of the best.

I've watched countless titles, and these five action movies stand out from the rest. They deliver everything you could want from the genre: gripping plots, explosive stunts, intense fighting sequences and non-stop excitement. So, grab some popcorn, settle in and get ready for a thrilling ride through the best action movies Netflix has to offer right now!

'Land of Bad'

An action-packed military thriller recently flew to the No.1 spot on Netflix . "Land of Bad" is set in the Philippines and follows a US Army Delta Force team targeted by a local militia during a mission to rescue a CIA asset. After a fierce firefight behind enemy lines, Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) must rely on the guidance of Captain Eddie Grimm, also known as "Reaper" (Russell Crowe), to escape.

Over the next 48 hours, Kinney navigates through hostile territory to reach safety, while Reaper and Staff Sergeant Nia Branson (Ikogwe) work tirelessly to protect him and any remaining survivors from danger.

'Godzilla Minus One'

Who doesn’t love a good monster movie with insane action sequences? In "Godzilla: Minus One", Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a kamikaze pilot, encounters the colossal Godzilla while trying to abandon his military duties. This traumatic experience leaves him deeply scarred, and upon returning home, he finds Japan devastated by the bombing of Tokyo during World War II.

Burdened by guilt over his desertion and his inability to confront Godzilla, Kōichi takes in a homeless woman, Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe), and an orphaned baby. As Japan begins to recover, the three form a makeshift family. However, the threat of Godzilla remains ever-present as the monster slowly advances from the ocean. When the creature reappears near Tokyo, Kōichi feels driven to join a group of former soldiers in a mission to defeat Godzilla and seek his own redemption.

'World War Z'

Netflix recently got one of the best action-packed horror movies of all time, and that’s “World War Z." This movie focuses on a global zombie pandemic that quickly spreads and causes societal collapse and widespread chaos. A man named Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), who is a former United Nations investigator, must help find the origin of the virus and develop a strategy to combat the epidemic.

The movie takes Lane on a high-stakes journey across various countries, from the streets of Philadelphia to the remote regions of Israel and beyond. Each location presents unique challenges and reveals new aspects of the zombie threat. Along the way, Lane discovers that the key to halting the pandemic may lie in understanding the zombies' behavior and finding a potential cure. But amidst all of this utter chaos, he must also protect his wife and children.

'1917'

"1917" is a jam-packed action movie that unfolds in the backdrop of World War I. The story follows two British soldiers, Lance Corporals Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman). They are tasked with delivering a critical message to save a battalion from walking into a deadly trap set by the enemy. The mission, set against the backdrop of the war's chaotic frontlines, is urgent and perilous. "1917" is especially notable for its continuous shot style, designed to give the impression that the entire movie is filmed in a single, uninterrupted take.

'Upgrade'

In the mood for a sci-fi action movie? “Upgrade” should be your next watch. It follows Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a mechanic who is left paralyzed after a brutal mugging that also results in the death of his wife. In a bid for revenge, Grey is implanted with an advanced artificial intelligence chip called STEM, which not only restores his mobility but also enhances his physical abilities and cognitive functions.

As Grey uses STEM to track down those responsible for the attack, he becomes embroiled in a high-tech conspiracy that challenges his sense of reality and control. You’ll see plenty of intense action sequences that will have you rooting for Grey as he seeks his revenge.

