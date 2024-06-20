‘Game of Thrones’ star goes full beast mode in first look at new werewolf thriller

Kit Harington, most known for playing Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones", is ready to take center stage in the upcoming thriller "The Beast Within." Hitting theaters next month, this movie promises to mix Harington's magnetic presence with a dark, suspenseful story that could tap into your deepest fear.

"The Beast Within" is actually an indie movie, which means it has the potential to introduce a unique story with characters we can properly connect with (something blockbusters often struggle to do). Its smaller scale could give us a refreshing take on the "monster" narrative.

Directed by Alexander J. Farrell, "The Beast Within'' does something different with the age-old legend. Harington’s portrayal of a man grappling with his own monstrous transformation could be both haunting and somewhat sad.

But what is "The Beast Within" actually about, and is it worth seeing in theaters?

What is ‘The Beast Within’ about?

“The Beast Within'' is a werewolf thriller movie that looks deeply chilling. It’s told through the eyes of a young girl named Willow (Caoilinn Springall), as she notices strange occurrences surrounding her father (Kit Harington) in her family's fortified compound in rural England.

The official synopsis reads: “After a series of strange events leads her to question her family's isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilderness, Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they've tried so desperately to conceal.”

From the trailer, it's clear that Harington’s character is a devoted father who desperately wants to protect his family. However, a relentless curse complicates his efforts, growing stronger each day and making it increasingly difficult to control his rage. To make matters worse, his daughter, Willow, is beginning to show signs of the werewolf curse as well.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Well Go USA Entertainment)

What stood out to me was the ominous feeling I got from the trailer. Since it relies on the eyes of young Willow, not everything will be reliable information, and there could be a deeper meaning to her fear. Is this movie going to be more than just a scary werewolf thriller? I personally think so, but there is also room for a plot twist (and I’m a sucker for anything that takes a drastic turn).

The script is written by Greer Ellison and Alexander J. Farrell. It’s also produced by Alex Chang, Jack Christian, Ryan Hamilton, Merlin Merton, Martin Owen, Sebastian Street, and Jordan Wagner.

When does ‘The Beast Within’ come out?

The Beast Within” is set to debut in select U.S. theaters starting July 26. This means there isn’t long to wait until we see Harington transform into a werewolf. Although there aren’t any early reviews yet, the premise seems promising. Starring alongside Harington and Springall is Ashleigh Cummings as the mother and James Cosmo as the grandfather.

Need some entertainment while you wait? Here are the best movies like “A Quiet Place” to stream right now , or if you’re in the mood for some horror, check out our guide on the top horror movies on Netflix in June 2024 .