5 best psychological thrillers on Hulu to stream right now

Watching a psychological thriller is incredibly validating for some reason. We love watching the lead character realize something is off and struggle with letting go of the feeling. Even if everyone else around them says it's either all in their head or simply not as bad as they fear, the character can't let it go. As viewers, many of us are all too familiar with that emotion.

Sometimes, we even glimpse behind the curtain and can see whether the character picked up on something valid. Then, as the film unfolds, you get lost in the thriller, as their suspicions are confirmed and the fight for their life begins. Hulu has some of the best psychological thrillers available, and we've narrowed it down to their top selections.

'Watcher'

You move into a new apartment, and a neighbor living across the street is watching you from their window. At the same time, you hear in the news that there is a serial killer on the loose. Could the two be connected in some way? That's the premise behind the film "Watcher." Maika Monroe stars as Julie, who has moved to Bucharest with her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman). The man watching her across the way gives her the creeps, and for good reason, since she also suspects he is following her. Of course, Francis believes she's simply exaggerating.

This movie is a slow burn, which adds to the build-up of tension and suspense. Maika Monroe gives her usual excellent performance as a woman trying to fit in a foreign country while battling a creepy cat-and-mouse game with her neighbor.

Watch on Hulu

'No One Will Save You'

Brian Duffield writes and directs this 2023 psychological thriller, which stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, who lives alone and isolated from society. One night, she wakes up to the sounds of someone breaking into her home. When she goes to discover the origin of the noise, it turns out it isn't something human at all. She soon realizes it's not only her house that has been affected.

What makes this such an unusual movie is that there is little to no dialogue—just one single line. Much of the tension and action in the film is created through the music and Dever's excellent acting, all done without any words. The famous horror author Stephen King praised the movie on Twitter , calling it "brilliant, daring, involving, scary."

'No Exit'

"No Exit" is an exciting thriller adapted from a novel by Taylor Adams of the same name. Havana Rose Liu stars as Darby, who finds out while in rehab that her mother has been hospitalized. She decides to break out and steals a car to get to her. On the way, she learns that the interstate has been shut down because of a blizzard. She agrees to stay in a local visitor's center until it passes. It's not long until she discovers there is a kidnapped child in a van parked outside. The only problem is she has no idea whose car it is.

The movie unfolds quickly from there and will have you on the edge of your seat. Damien Power directs the film, and if you enjoyed his previous film, "Killing Ground," you are sure to have fun with this one.

'Take Shelter'

Curtis LaForche (Michael Shannon) has begun having dreams so vivid he is confident they are real while they're happening. He sees visions of a terrible storm that wreaks havoc on everything and everyone around him. His wife, Samantha (Jessica Chastain), is concerned that it is a mental health issue. However, believing it to be something more, Curtis builds a shelter, even if it means putting everything at risk.

Shannon does an excellent job of portraying a man fraying at the edges. Throughout the film, you can't help but wonder whether he is picking up on something about to happen or genuinely losing his mind. Chastain complements his acting, doing an excellent job as his supportive but extremely concerned wife. Jeff Nichols, the film's director, is known for another superb movie, "Mud." You can have high expectations going into this one.

'The Clovehitch Killer'

"The Clovehitch Killer" is a unique blend of a coming-of-age tale and an intense thriller. On the surface, everything seems polished and perfect. Tyler (Charlie Plummer) volunteers and is also a Boy Scout. Meanwhile, his father, Don (Dylan McDermott), is an upstanding leader in the small Kentucky town. However, the memory of a serial killer they call "The Clovehitch Killer" still haunts the town. When Tyler runs into disturbing photos in his father's stuff, he begins to suspect the man he looks up to most is hiding a deep, dark secret.

The movie itself is inspired by the real BTK Killer, Dennis Rader. McDermott does a surprisingly excellent job of playing a man with two faces — one showing the community leader and the other far more disturbing.

