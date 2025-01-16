‘Daredevil: Born Again’ could surpass the original Netflix show — here’s why

Netflix’s “Daredevil” has always held a special place as one of my all-time favorite shows, so admitting that Disney Plus’ “Daredevil: Born Again” might surpass it feels almost like betrayal. But after watching the first trailer, I can’t help but stand by this potentially controversial opinion.

The new show (set to be released on March 4, 2025) seems to have the same gritty tone while dialing up the intensity with even more action and deeper character-driven drama.

In “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with extraordinary senses, navigates the complexities of justice through his thriving law practice. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), a former mob leader, ventures into politics in New York City. As their hidden pasts resurface, both men are drawn towards a fateful confrontation that seems unavoidable.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The premise may feel very similar to Netflix’s original show given the two main characters are once again sworn enemies, but the trailer makes it clear that this sequel is heading in a bold new direction. This time, we’re seeing the cracks in Daredevil’s armor, reminding us that beneath the mask is a flawed human being capable of making mistakes. This is just one of the reasons why I can’t wait to see this gritty, human drama take center stage (plus with plenty of brutal action that's sure to make me cringe).

So, here’s why I believe Disney Plus’ “Daredevil: Born Again” has the potential to be better than Netflix’s original show, and why it’s my most anticipated Marvel show of 2025.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ essentially serves as season 4, but with more to offer

(Image credit: Disney)

For a while, no one knew if “Daredevil: Born Again” would be a reboot, a remake, or a sequel. Thankfully, Charlie Cox cleared things up in an interview with Empire, confirming that the show continues Netflix's “Daredevil,” exploring how the characters have changed over the years. This includes Matt Murdock’s relationships with his best friends, Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), which have evolved as he’s stepped away from his vigilante life after a “line was crossed.”

It’s reassuring to know that “Born Again” won’t erase what made Netflix’s “Daredevil” so good. Even better, it looks like the show will fully flesh out the characters and expand the story's emotional depth. In just the first few seconds of the trailer, we’re hit with the tense dynamic between Murdock and Fisk as they confront their violent nature. From the looks of it, Murdock will descend into an even darker version of himself, pulled back into the criminal underworld that shaped him. It’s this character drama that has hooked me.

Don’t get me wrong — the action looks pretty darn good, and even the two-minute trailer made me cringe at least three times. Disney doesn’t seem to be holding back on blood and gore this time around, which is something that could please fans of the comics. But what really stood out to me is the depiction of Daredevil as a deeply tragic hero, burdened with more than he can bear. This darker, heavier take on the vigilante makes me believe “Born Again” could be the best version of the character.

(Image credit: Disney)

Of course, there are many other things to like about “Born Again” judging by the trailer and what we’ve heard over the months. One thing includes the return of Ben Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), a supervillain renowned for his extraordinary precision, earning him the name Bullseye.

Then we have the introduction of Muse, a chilling new serial killer who transforms his victims into macabre works of art. For now, the identity of the actor behind the mask remains a mystery. This sequel already mixes fresh dangers with characters we already know from the original show, which strikes the perfect balance between nostalgia and an exciting new chapter.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is one to keep on your radar

(Image credit: Disney)

If the trailer is anything to go by, “Daredevil: Born Again” has all the makings of a must-watch show. It has plenty of intense character drama, brutal action, and moral challenges that made the original Netflix show so good. Plus, I appreciate this continuation is carving out a darker, more mature tone under Disney’s banner.

Murdock’s return to his vigilante lifestyle looks like it’ll push him to his limits emotionally, physically, and morally, making him an even more compelling tragic hero. Throw in the ever-looming threat of Fisk, along with the ramped-up action and grittier violence, and it’s clear we’re in for something really special here.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Netflix show or a newcomer to this Marvel franchise, “Born Again” seems set to offer a fresh yet faithful continuation of Daredevil’s story. This is definitely one show to keep on your radar in 2025!

Stream “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney Plus starting March 4, 2025.