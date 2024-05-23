Marvel confirms a sequel to its best Disney Plus show — but there’s one major flaw

I’m not the first to admit that Marvel has been going downhill ever since “Avengers: Endgame”, and it’s disheartening to see such an incredible franchise go that way. However, the decline of the MCU felt somewhat inevitable, as with great success comes increased audience expectations. But my expectations won’t be so high for the recently announced “Vision” series on Disney Plus.

Deadline reports that Disney Plus is resurrecting Vision (again) for his own series, and it's set to release on the streaming service in 2026. Paul Bettany will return as the White Vision, a replica of the original synthezoid. S.W.O.R.D created this emotionless and memory-wiped version to destroy Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), but after the events of “WandaVision” he managed to fly away and hasn't been seen since.

Some Marvel fans might be somewhat curious about the adventures of White Vision after the hit show “WandaVision”, but it's unlikely to have been a recurring thought for the past three years. The attention has instead been on exciting projects like “The Fantastic Four”, “Deadpool & Wolverine”, and “Thunderbolts”. However, this “Vision” series makes sense for further establishing the character in the MCU, especially if he’s set to appear in the franchise's upcoming Phase 6.

Currently, the show doesn’t have a name, but what we do know is that “Star Trek: Picard” executive producer Terry Matalas will be the showrunner. There were talks of a “Vision” show back in 2022 that was reportedly named “Vision: Quest” and had Jac Schaeffer leading the series. It seems as though it’s now going in a different direction since Schaeffer became more involved with the “Agatha All Along” spinoff.

Of course, it's exciting to have another live-action series related to Marvel’s best show ever (“WandaVision”), but there is a potential problem. And this major flaw could stop me from watching the series.

Wanda probably won’t come back

There’s a high chance that the beloved Scarlet Witch character won’t come back in the “Vision” series. That's because we last saw Wanda supposedly die in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and since then, there has been no word of her returning to the MCU.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Marvel was keeping her future under wraps. Kevin Feige teased the return of Olsen’s character when speaking to Variety in September 2022: “Where I think Wanda is heading is hopefully towards some sort of redemption, I think she was on that road. I don’t think any of these characters are ever really gone, especially when you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies in different other universes."

There is some hope that she might appear in "Vision", but it makes more sense for her character to appear in “Agatha All Along”. Regardless of her plans, I’m not so hyped about this upcoming “Vision” series considering it’s been so long since we last saw the White Vision, and Marvel has yet to give us a reason to care about his plight. That’s not to say I won’t watch it, and it could be very successful if done right.

For now, all we know is that “Vision” will be released sometime in 2026. It focuses on the White Vision and his journey to finding purpose, especially with the new memories he has gained since “WandaVision”. When more details are revealed about this show, we can determine whether it makes sense for Wanda to also return.

If you haven't seen "WandaVision" yet or just fancy another re-watch, you can stream it on Disney Plus .