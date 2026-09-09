Out of all the negatives I can admit about myself, setting up dates sticks out as one of my biggest weaknesses.

In the past, I’ve struck out horribly by trying to woo my potential mates by taking them to the sorts of places that made them rethink ever meeting up with me again. My first date fumbles have led me and whoever was unlucky enough to see me to dive bars with horrible lighting, restaurants with disappointing menu options and lounges with booming speakers that didn’t allow for a whole lot of meaningful conversations.

Somehow, someway, I managed to nab myself another opportunity to enjoy a nice night on the town with someone. And this time, I made it my mission to find out her likes and dislikes when it comes to hanging out & having fun.

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With all the information in tow, I got a bright idea — take all of my future date’s favorite hobbies, interests, and types of hangouts to Google Maps and use Ask Maps to find the perfect spots worth considering. And to my surprise, it offered me a solid selection of date-worthy locations.

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As I’m sure you’ve already noticed from the screenshot posted above, I told Google Maps’ Ask Maps feature all about my future date’s favorite things—since she’s an old soul with an affinity for the more geeky pastimes I’m also into, I had a feeling there would be plenty of viable options to consider as the perfect date locales. Ask Maps showcased its date spot picks across two categories: Interactive & Playful Dates and Intimate Vibes & Elevated Floors.

Here are the New York City settings that were listed under the first group:

Barcade: If you want a classic, high-energy date centered around gaming, heading to Barcade in Chelsea is a perfect choice. It keeps the focus purely on adult socializing over retro cabinets rather than tickets and prizes. Reviewers call it a fantastic adult playground for nostalgic gaming. Challenge her to a cooperative game like X-Men or classic pinball. Check out their extensive, rotating selection of American craft beers on tap.

If you want a classic, high-energy date centered around gaming, heading to Barcade in Chelsea is a perfect choice. It keeps the focus purely on adult socializing over retro cabinets rather than tickets and prizes. Reviewers call it a fantastic adult playground for nostalgic gaming. Challenge her to a cooperative game like X-Men or classic pinball. Check out their extensive, rotating selection of American craft beers on tap. The Cinemas NYC: For a luxurious spin on movie night, The Cinemas NYC (IPIC Theaters) at the Seaport turns a screening into a premium experience. It is completely different from your standard theater with its plush seating arrangements and top-tier hospitality. Patrons rave about the luxurious, private feel of the double seating pods. Book a “Premium Plus” ticket to get reclining leather seats that come with pillows and blankets. Use the in-seat service to order gourmet dishes and cocktails directly to your shared table without interrupting the film.

For a luxurious spin on movie night, The Cinemas NYC (IPIC Theaters) at the Seaport turns a screening into a premium experience. It is completely different from your standard theater with its plush seating arrangements and top-tier hospitality. Patrons rave about the luxurious, private feel of the double seating pods. Book a “Premium Plus” ticket to get reclining leather seats that come with pillows and blankets. Use the in-seat service to order gourmet dishes and cocktails directly to your shared table without interrupting the film. Izakaya Nana: Tucked away in Flushing, Izakaya Nana is an absolute dream destination for anyone who loves Japanese fantasy aesthetics and otaku culture. The entire venue doubles as a massive homage to graphic novels and subculture. Otakus admire the manga-panel-lined walls, traditional tatami spaces, and classic anime projections running in the background. Ask to be seated in a booth surrounded by their massive library of manga volumes. Rent traditional kimonos on-site to fully immerse yourselves in the experience.

Tucked away in Flushing, Izakaya Nana is an absolute dream destination for anyone who loves Japanese fantasy aesthetics and otaku culture. The entire venue doubles as a massive homage to graphic novels and subculture. Otakus admire the manga-panel-lined walls, traditional tatami spaces, and classic anime projections running in the background. Ask to be seated in a booth surrounded by their massive library of manga volumes. Rent traditional kimonos on-site to fully immerse yourselves in the experience. Other Half Brewing Company: If she is a true craft beer geek, making a pilgrimage to the original Other Half Brewing Company in Brooklyn is mandatory. This is the epicenter where modern craft culture evolved. Visitors note the incredibly relaxed, friendly taproom environment. Sample their world-famous Hazy IPAs and innovative Oat Creme double-hopped variations at the source. Snag a few limited-release four-packs from their retail fridge to take home after a date.

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After observing the four more adventurous options Google Maps’ Ask Maps assistant provided me with, I took note of the three other nightspots that are geared more towards intimate meetups:

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Eavesdrop: For a sophisticated, audio-forward evening, Eavesdrop in Greenpoint is a minimalist listening bar specifically designed around a high-end sound system. It is curated so that the music remains a central showcase without drowning out your intimate conversation. Patrons love the sleek wood styling and crystal-clear acoustics. Try to secure seating near the cork-lined turntable booth to watch the vinyl selection up close. Sip on their craft cocktail menu, which features creative, Asian-inspired flavor profiles.

For a sophisticated, audio-forward evening, Eavesdrop in Greenpoint is a minimalist listening bar specifically designed around a high-end sound system. It is curated so that the music remains a central showcase without drowning out your intimate conversation. Patrons love the sleek wood styling and crystal-clear acoustics. Try to secure seating near the cork-lined turntable booth to watch the vinyl selection up close. Sip on their craft cocktail menu, which features creative, Asian-inspired flavor profiles. Record Room: Hidden along the Long Island City waterfront, Record Room delivers a speakeasy atmosphere built entirely around the art of the spin. It functions as a cozy neighborhood cafe by day before transforming into a moody, music-centric lounge at night. Visitors frequently praise the highly talented local DJs spinning classic retro sets exclusively on vinyl. Enjoy the dramatic aesthetic of the room, which features custom Hi-Fi loudspeakers and walls adorned with records. Make a reservation ahead of time, as the space is quite intimate and fills up quickly on weekends.

Hidden along the Long Island City waterfront, Record Room delivers a speakeasy atmosphere built entirely around the art of the spin. It functions as a cozy neighborhood cafe by day before transforming into a moody, music-centric lounge at night. Visitors frequently praise the highly talented local DJs spinning classic retro sets exclusively on vinyl. Enjoy the dramatic aesthetic of the room, which features custom Hi-Fi loudspeakers and walls adorned with records. Make a reservation ahead of time, as the space is quite intimate and fills up quickly on weekends. Gaonnuri: If you want to elevate a standard dinner date, Gaonnuri takes classic Korean barbecue and moves it to a stunning penthouse space on the 39th floor. It offers an upscale atmosphere that feels completely removed from the frantic pace of the streets below. Diners highlight the incredible, unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline. Enjoy a fully hosted experience where the attentive waitstaff handles all the tabletop grilling for you. Appreciate the advanced ventilation system, which ensures you leave dinner without any lingering smoke smells.

Out of all the spots that were presented to me, the ones that ended up making the final cut after I sent them to my date were Barcade, Izakaya Nana, Eavesdrop and Record Room. While the skyline views and delicious delicacies presented by Gaonnuri intrigued us, their high prices brought our increased levels of hype out of orbit as we opted for Ask Maps’ more affordable offerings. If we end up talking beyond our initial meetups, then maybe we’ll consider getting a table over there (honestly, that place seems more catered to serious couples).

The takeaway

I know I’m going to be lambasted with comments about how much of an amateur I am when it comes to planning dates. While I’m not guilty of taking women to chain restaurants and overly loud places that lead to us screaming in each other’s ears, I’ve taken plenty of swings and missed with some of the locations I’ve chosen. From now on, I’ll refrain from doing my usual Google search for “best date spots [location],” ask for date recommendations while also considering my date’s hobbies & interests and forward them to my prospective date to see if any of them match their vibe.

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