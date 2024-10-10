How to watch ‘Disclaimer’ online – release date, episodes, free trial
Cate Blanchett stars in the new psychological thriller
A seven-part series based on the bestselling novel of the same name, “Disclaimer” follows Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), a journalist whose life is turned upside down when a book is sent to her by an anonymous author.
Want to know more? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Apple TV Plus original series.
Release date: Friday, October 11, 2024
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 7
Written and directed by five-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Alfonso Cuarón, "Disclaimer" tells the story of an acclaimed journalist whose career has revolved around revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others.
However, things begin to unravel for Catherine when a novel she receives in the mail casts her as the main character in a story that threatens to expose her deepest and darkest secrets.
Unfolding over the course of seven episodes, the psychological thriller boasts an impressive cast and crew that includes Kevin Kline ("Sophie’s Choice", "A Fish Called Wanda"), Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat", "The Trial of the Chicago 7") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"). The show’s score has also been composed by Oscar and Grammy winner, Finneas O'Connell.
Promising a tense tale that is full of plot twists, you won’t want to miss an episode. So here’s how to watch "Disclaimer" on Apple TV Plus.
'Disclaimer' release dates
Apple TV Plus is premiering "Disclaimer" on Friday, October 11. The first two episodes will be available immediately. Following its initial premiere, one new episode will be released each subsequent Friday.
- Episode 1 — Friday, October 11
- Episode 2 — Friday, October 11
- Episode 3 — Friday, October 18
- Episode 4 — Friday, October 25
- Episode 5 — Friday, November 1
- Episode 6 — Friday, November 8
- Episode 7 — Friday, November 15
Watch 'Disclaimer'
How to watch 'Disclaimer' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Disclaimer" airs exclusively on Apple TV Plus. There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Some of the best Apple TV+ shows include fantastic originals such as, "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Buccaneers," "Black Bird," "Ted Lasso", and "Severance".
