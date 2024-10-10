How to watch ‘Disclaimer’ online – release date, episodes, free trial

A seven-part series based on the bestselling novel of the same name, “Disclaimer” follows Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), a journalist whose life is turned upside down when a book is sent to her by an anonymous author.

'Disclaimer': essential info Release date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 7

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Alfonso Cuarón, "Disclaimer" tells the story of an acclaimed journalist whose career has revolved around revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others.

However, things begin to unravel for Catherine when a novel she receives in the mail casts her as the main character in a story that threatens to expose her deepest and darkest secrets.

Unfolding over the course of seven episodes, the psychological thriller boasts an impressive cast and crew that includes Kevin Kline ("Sophie’s Choice", "A Fish Called Wanda"), Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat", "The Trial of the Chicago 7") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"). The show’s score has also been composed by Oscar and Grammy winner, Finneas O'Connell.

Apple TV Plus is premiering "Disclaimer" on Friday, October 11. The first two episodes will be available immediately. Following its initial premiere, one new episode will be released each subsequent Friday.

Episode 1 — Friday, October 11

— Friday, October 11 Episode 2 — Friday, October 11

— Friday, October 11 Episode 3 — Friday, October 18

— Friday, October 18 Episode 4 — Friday, October 25

— Friday, October 25 Episode 5 — Friday, November 1

— Friday, November 1 Episode 6 — Friday, November 8

— Friday, November 8 Episode 7 — Friday, November 15

