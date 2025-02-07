'Severance' season 3 is in development and (hopefully) won't take so long this time, director says

After three long years, "Severance" season 2 finally premiered on Apple TV Plus last month. And judging by its 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, all that time in the cooker paid off. But if you're locked into "Severance's" sophomore season right now and already dreading the idea of another three-year-long wait before we revisit Lumon Industries in "Severance" season 3, I have some good news.

Though Apple hasn't officially renewed "Severance" for a third season, the show's executive producer and director Ben Stiller recently told The Hollywood Reporter that production on the next season is already underway. He confirmed that a writers room is currently assembled in Los Angeles and progress is being made on next season's scripts.

Given that "Severance" has become a huge hit and one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, it comes as little surprise that season 3 is in development. But what's most promising is that "he hopes not to keep audiences waiting three years this time" for "Severance" season 3.

Production on "Severance's" second season got bogged down by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, which halted production industry-wide, as well as the extensive rewrites and reshoots the show went through at Stiller's behest. The sci-fi mystery-thriller was already one of the tech giant's biggest original shows after its critically acclaimed first season, generating over $200 million in new subscriptions for Apple TV Plus, but "Severance's" popularity soared to new heights after season 2 debuted on January 17. With that in mind, it seems inevitable that a third season will be announced sooner rather than later.

Stiller also indicated that Apple remains committed to preserving the show's production quality despite the industry's shrinking budgets. The cost per episode for season two is estimated to be around $20 million, making "Severance" one of the priciest series in Apple's streaming line-up.

What else do we know about the future of 'Severance'?

While it's undoubtedly good news to learn season 3 is in the works, it remains unclear if "Severance's" third chapter will be its last. Speaking to Collider last month, Stiller hinted that "Severance" has a bright future and may not be wrapping up for a while yet.

"You have a responsibility to the audience that you're going somewhere with it", Stiller told the outlet. "[The show] should go as long as the story goes, and that's something we have an idea of, and we're working towards as we're starting up our season 3 work."

At the very least, "Severance" creator Dan Erickson has confirmed he does have an idea of how the show will conclude, whenever that ending may be. In an interview with Gizmodo, Erickson said he has "a pretty solid idea of the endpoint of the show", adding: "I have kind of a final scene that has always been in my head and answers to some of the big questions. I think you sort of have to know those in order to know the rules of the world that you’re writing." He also let slip that the "Severance" team has a set number of seasons in mind and, like Stiller, he hopes that once season 3 is greenlit, the wait between seasons won't be as long this time around.

"Severance" season 2 premiered on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.