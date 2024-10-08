Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

As we get deeper into the fall season, it's the perfect time to settle in and explore some entertaining shows on one of the best streaming services . With numerous options vying for your attention, finding the ones worth watching can feel overwhelming. Of course, “Bad Monkey” and “Slow Horses” have remained at the very top (and they deserve a watch), but I want to make way for some other strong contenders.

To save you from endless scrolling through Apple TV Plus, we’ve curated a selection of must-see shows that are worth every minute. Featuring a new mystery that has quickly climbed the ranks, a wickedly funny comedy and a critically acclaimed drama starring Harrison Ford, these three standout series are essential viewing on Apple TV Plus right now.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Tuesday, October 8.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

‘Where’s Wanda?’

Where's Wanda? â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Where's Wanda?” is a German-language dark comedy series that revolves around the frantic search of a couple for their missing 17-year-old daughter, Wanda (Lea Drinda). As the investigation by the police stagnates, Dedo and Carlotta Klatt (Axel Stein and Heike Makatsch), respectively, decide to take matters into their own hands.

In a desperate bid to uncover the truth, they go undercover as employees of an electrical company to install surveillance devices in their neighborhood. Their amateur sleuthing leads them to discover that their seemingly idyllic town, Sundersheim, is rife with secrets and hidden truths among their neighbors. These revelations not only highlight the absurdity of their situation but also unearth shocking and sometimes criminal activities happening behind closed doors.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Bad Sisters’

Bad Sisters â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Bad Sisters” is a dark comedy that centers on the tight-knit Garvey sisters, who are fiercely protective of one another. The plot kicks off after the mysterious death of Grace's (Anne-Marie Duff) abusive husband, John Paul (Claes Bang). Following his demise, the family's life insurers suspect foul play and launch an investigation, focusing their attention on the sisters, all of whom had motives to wish him harm.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show explores two timelines — one before John’s death, in which the sisters plan to murder their brother-in-law, and another after his death, in which a determined insurance agent tries to prove the sisters are involved. The second season of “Bad Sisters” is set to premiere next month, so now’s the perfect time to binge it.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

‘Shrinking’

Shrinking â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Shrinking” is a charming comedy that follows Jimmy (Jason Segel), a therapist grappling with the grief of losing his wife. To cope, he decides to adopt a bold approach of brutal honesty with his patients, friends and family. This new strategy leads to both hilarious and chaotic situations as he navigates his roles as a father, friend and mental health professional.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhodes, a seasoned therapist and mentor to Jimmy. Dr. Rhodes is wise and somewhat gruff, providing both guidance and humor as he understands more about his patients. The second season of “Shrinking” will be released next week, so you still have time to catch up.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Bad Monkey" (2024)

2. "Slow Horses" (2022)

3. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

4. "The Morning Show" (2019)

5. "Pachinko" (2022)

6. "Shrinking" (2023)

7. "Where's Wanda?" (2024)

8. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

9. "For All Mankind" (2019)

10. "Bad Sisters" (2022)