Yum! Amazon Prime members get 20% off GrubHub today

The Prime Early Access Sale (A.K.A. October Prime Day) has seen some epic sales, but if you ask us, this is one of the best. On October 11 and 12, Amazon Prime members can get 20% off GrubHub orders by using the code "PRIME20" at checkout.

Note that the code only works once, and you must have a GrubHub Plus membership. (You can get free GrubHub Plus with your Amazon Prime membership by clicking the link below.)

Prime members can get a year of GrubHub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. GrubHub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries on orders of $12 or more. On October 11 and 12, you can use coupon "PRIME20" to take 20% off GrubHub orders of $15 or more. The coupon can only be used once and you must be a GrubHub Plus member to take advantage of this deal.

If all the deals hunting has got you hungry, now is the time to kick back and enjoy 20% off some takeout thanks to this Amazon Prime membership perk.

GrubHub is our pick for the best food delivery service, and that's for good reason. The service covers a wide area, and includes options for both local restaurants and chains. The GrubHub interface is also easy to use; you can sort by the type of cuisine you're looking for or choose from the restaurants closest to your location.

With a GrubHub Plus membership, you'll get $0 delivery fees on your orders, as well as a few other perks. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get a year of GrubHub Plus for free (usually $9.99/month.) While you'll only be able to use the "PRIME20" code to get 20% off once, it's still great not having to pay delivery fees if you use GrubHub a lot.

