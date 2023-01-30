Wow! This Super Bowl deal slices $700 off awesome Sony OLED TV

Looking to upgrade your setup with one of the best Super Bowl TV deals? Well, this one is hard to beat.

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K is $1,298 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now; that's its lowest price ever. This model is the follow-up to the A80J, one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. We highly recommend snapping this deal up.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

$700 off! The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

While we haven't reviewed the Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED, note that it's the follow-up to the Sony Bravia XR A80J. We rate the as A80J one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and the newer A80K looks like another success.

In addition to outstanding picture and audio quality, this TV runs on the excellent Google TV operating system. This interface lets you easily find the content you're looking for, whether it's with traditional controls or with your voice using Google Assistant. There's support for AirPlay 2, so you'll also be able to stream content straight from your Apple devices.

This TV is also great for gamers. Sporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and a low lag time. It gets even better if you're playing on PS5: Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch automatically set you up with the best picture settings and TV modes while gaming.

You'll have access to all the best streaming services with this TV, including Sony's Bravia Core service. Sony throws in a few credits to get some free movies on Bravia Core with the TV, which is a nice bonus.

Still looking for your perfect TV? Stay tuned to our Super Bowl TV deals coverage for the best sales.