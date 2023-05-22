Wow! This 55-inch Samsung OLED TV just got a $900 discount at Amazon

Hunting for Memorial Day TV sales? I search for TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and I've just found one of the best OLED TVs on the market at a huge discount.

The Samsung 55-inch S95B QD-OLED TV is $1,297 at Amazon right now. At a huge $900 off, this is a deal not to be missed. And if it sells out, Samsung offers the TV for $1,299.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,297 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now $1,000 cheaper. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. If this deal sells out, you can also get it from Samsung has the TV for $1,299.

Both LED and OLED TVs have their pros and cons, but the Samsung S95B is the best of both worlds. We were seriously impressed by this TV in our Samsung S95B OLED review, and named it one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

Combining quantum dot and OLED tech together, the Samsung S95B puts out an excellent performance. We saw an incredible peak of 1,050 nits of brightness, and 99.8% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. Details, colors, and dark scenes all looked spectacular on this TV. Upscaling and viewing angles were great, too.

We also loved the audio experience from the Samsung S95B. The 60-watt speakers produced clear sound effects, dialogue and music, with some solid bass. This TV's sound is perfect for average viewers, but audiophiles may want to pair the S95B with one of the best soundbars.

This TV also delivers excellent gaming performance. We saw an extremely low lag time of 9.2ms, and there's support for FreeSync Premium, VRR and ALLM. Plus, there's a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Samsung S95B OLED isn't perfect, however. In order to achieve better brightness, Samsung have sacrificed true black colors. But the differences aren't too stark, and most people wouldn't notice unless they viewed the S95B and a regular OLED side-by-side.

If you don't mind missing out on true blacks, the Samsung S95B is an awesome TV. I highly recommend picking one up at this price. Or, stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV sales coverage for more options.