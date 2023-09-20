Wow! The awesome Bose 700 headphones are $80 off at Best Buy right now

If you're travelling, commuting, or working in a noisy office any time soon, then allow me to inform you of the benefits of noise-cancelling headphones. The best models deliver awesome quality while blocking outside sound, letting you get truly immersed in what you're listening to without distractions.

And right now, the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested are on sale for a big discount. The Bose 700 are $299 at Best Buy right now, which is $80 off. They have been cheaper in the past, but this is still a great price for our favorite noise-cancellers on the market.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are on the way, but for now, the Bose 700 are the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested. In our Bose 700 review, we praised these headphones for their sleek design, incredible audio performance and top-class ANC.

Bose are our go-to when it comes to incredible sound and noise-cancelling capabilities. The Bose 700 produced a precise, wide soundstage with very well-balanced audio in our tests, clear vocals and impactful bass. As for noise-cancelling, you have full control of how much sound you want to let in with 11 levels of ANC. Conversations and travel noise during a commute were completely silenced.

The Bose 700 also benefit from responsive touch controls and excellent call quality. The eight microphones built into the Bose 700 isolate your voice from surrounding sounds, meaning both sides of the conversation will sound sharp and clear.

There is one downside to the Bose 700 headphones, and that's their battery life. They last for 20 hours of listening time, which is acceptable, but rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 last longer (up to 40 hours with ANC off.)

The headphones are awesome value at $299, so hurry before this deal is gone. If you're looking for more options, check out our headphone deals page. Plus, the amazingly light LG Gram 17 laptop is $800 off right now.