Wow! The 65-inch LG C3 OLED is $1,000 off — with a free $160 gift card

If you want a seriously epic TV deal, there's nothing better out there than the LG C3 OLED. It's the best mid-range OLED TV we've reviewed and it's currently on sale for a huge discount... with a free gift included.

Right now the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is $1,596 at Woot. It's a huge $1,000 off its original asking price of $2,599, matching it's Black Friday discount. But what makes it even better than Black Friday is the free $160 Visa gift card Woot offer with the TV. There are even higher-value gift cards up for grabs if you buy a larger LG C3 OLED (up to $400.) It's one of the best TV deals I've seen all year.

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. This TV is one of the best-looking sets we've reviewed, delivering incredible performance in almost every category.

In our LG C3 OLED review we extensively tested this TV's capabilities. It reached a peak brightness of 820 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.3908 and covered 99.0904% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In practice, this made for an incredible viewing experience, as the TV produced rich, accurate colors, bright visuals and handled motion well. The C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 can even automatically increase brightness and enhance colors based on what's happening on screen.

This is also an excellent choice of TV for gamers. It sports a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a super low lag time of 9.1ms. This means gameplay both looks and feels very responsive. You also get access to VRR, ALLM, four HDMI 2.1 ports and LG's Game Optimizer menu.

There are a couple of downsides to the LG C3 OLED, though. It lacks an ATSC 3.0 tuner for 4K TV broadcasts, and the remote's scroll wheel is finicky. The sound could also be better (adding one of the best soundbars would help.)

However, the LG C3 OLED is still an awesome TV. The included gift card makes this deal even sweeter, so hurry before it sells out. Or, for more options check out our TV deals coverage.