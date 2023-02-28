Wow! Samsung just slashed $500 off this 65-inch QLED TV

On the hunt for a new TV? I research TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and this Samsung QLED is seriously worth considering if you're looking for an awesome big screen for under a grand.

Right now, the Samsung 65-inch Q80B 4K QLED TV is $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab). (It's also available at Samsung.com (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab).) Based on our testing, this QLED TV is an excellent TV deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80B 65" QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Q80B is part of Samsung's 2022 range of QLED 4K TVs. It offers the premium build quality and stunning visuals you'd expect from a Samsung QLED TV, as well as powerful speakers for immersive sound when streaming movies. There's built-in Alexa voice control, Dolby Atmos support and Quantum XDR for deep, rich colors. Right now, it's $500 off.

We are big fans of this Samsung QLED TV. In our Samsung Q80B QLED review, we called it "a clear QLED winner" and praised its brightness, sound, and viewing angles. We also think the Samsung Q80B QLED provides excellent value, especially after discount.

This is a super bright TV, so you'll have no worries using it in a sunny room. We measured 568 nits of brightness in Standard mode. This beat out competition like the Vizio M-Series Quantum at 499 nits. Its SDR color replication is great, scoring 1.79 in Filmmaker Mode, while HDR color replication is good but not exceptional.

In addition, the Samsung Q80B QLED's viewing angles are among the best our reviewer had seen from any non-OLED TV. If your living room setup requires you to view the TV from wider angles, you won't be disappointed by the Q80B.

The audio experience was also great from this TV. The 40W speakers support Dolby Atmos and produce rich sound with full bass. Unless you're a serious audiophile, you won't feel the need to spring for one of the best soundbars.

The 13.2ms lag time is low enough to make for a good experience for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers, although be warned that the 50-inch Samsung Q80B QLED does not come with HDMI 2.1 ports for the best frame rates. The bigger Q80B QLED TVs are fully equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports, which is good.

I can't recommend the Samsung Q80B QLED enough, especially now that it's fallen to this price. However, if you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.