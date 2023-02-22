Where to buy PSVR 2 — price, bundles and retailers with stock

If you've read our PSVR 2 review you'll know the new PS5 accessory sets a new standard for virtual reality on console, but all that tech comes at an eyewatering price. If that doesn't put you off, then you can now buy your own PSVR 2.

The PSVR 2 retails for $549.99 / £529.99 / AU$879.95, which is even more pricey than the PS5 required to make use of the headset. But the overall cost of ownership is probably less than most of the best VR headsets when you need to pair them with a gaming PC.

Are you still wanting to purchase a PS5 VR headset of your own? Then read on for all the information you need in order to buy a PSVR 2.

Where to buy PS VR2 — how to secure yours

If the high price hasn’t dissuaded you and you’re looking to secure your PSVR 2 as soon as possible, PlayStation Direct is currently taking orders. During the preorder phase, you did at one point need to register for the chance to receive an invite to buy, but now you can go to PlayStation Direct and purchase the PSVR 2 for $549 (opens in new tab).

The PlayStation Direct site says that "due to high demand, this product is limited to 1 per household," so you'll have to choose whether you want a standalone headset or the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for just $50 more (opens in new tab).

Sony notes that "during this initial launch phase" PlayStation's official retail arm will be the exclusive retailer of the headset. But we expect the likes of Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy to sell units at some point, but we don't yet know exactly when that will be.

Where to buy PSVR 2 in the U.S.

The PSVR 2 launched in the U.S. on February 22, 2023. It retails for $549 and the headset comes packaged with two PSVR 2 Sense controllers as standard. There is also a bundle that includes the Horizon Call of the Mountain game which will retail for $599 / £569 / AU$959.

Pre-orders began last November — exclusively at PlayStation Direct. And we do expect additional retailers to eventually stock the PSVR 2 but it's not yet clear when that will be. To buy just head over to PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) and sign in to your PlayStation account. Once you're logged in, you'll be able to select from the headset or the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle.

(opens in new tab) PSVR 2: $549 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

The PSVR 2 is Sony's latest leap into the world of virtual reality and is now available to buy at PlayStation Direct. You will need a PlayStation account to order, but you no longer need an invitation. For an additional $50, you can also get the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle (opens in new tab). This bundle comes with the game Horizon Call of the Mountain, which impressed us during our testing and is currently the headset's flagship title.

Where to buy PSVR 2 in the U.K.

In the U.K. the PSVR 2 launched on February 23, 2023. Thankfully was no delay compared to the U.S. release date as there was with the PS5 console. The PSVR 2 retails for £529, or £569 when bundled with a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

PlayStation Direct, which only launched in the U.K. last year, is the exclusive place to buy the PSVR 2 at the time of writing. Additional retailers such as Amazon, Game and Currys are likely to take orders in the future but there is no information on when just yet.

(opens in new tab) PSVR 2: £529 @ PlayStation Direct

(opens in new tab)The PSVR 2 is Sony's second-generation virtual reality headset. It leverages the power of the PS5 to truly immerse in the game. In the U.K. the headset cost £529 standalone or, for an additional £40, you can also get the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle (opens in new tab). This bundle comes with the Horizon Call of the Mountain game, which we thoroughly recommend.

PSVR 2 bundles

Alongside selling the headset standalone, Sony is also offering an official PSVR 2 bundle. The PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle packages together the headset with a digital copy of the PSVR 2 exclusive title Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is the flagship first-party launch title for the headset.

The PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle costs $599/£569 and is also now available to buy via PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). Just keep in mind you can currently only order the standalone headset or the bundle — not both. So choose wisely.