Huge Walmart holiday sale — here's the 31 deals I’d shop this weekend

There are now two weekends left between you and Christmas Eve. If that's not enough motivation to start your holiday shopping, I've found something else: Walmart's huge weekend sale.
The retailer is offering hundreds of deals on toys, kitchen appliances, 4K TVs, and everything in between. The sale is overwhelming and easy to get lost in, so I've rounded up the 31 best discounts in Walmart's weekend sale. I've picked items the Tom's Guide team has reviewed or recommends and I've also price checked all of the deals below to ensure you're getting the best price. Plus, don't forget to check out our Walmart promo codes for more ways to save.
Best Walmart holiday deals
Lego sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $6.99. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Note that Amazon has a similar sale (albeit on different models) with prices from $20.
Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon
Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through December. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com which knocks 60% off select styles.
Price check: 60% off @ Crocs.com
Reebok: deals from $12 @ Walmart
Restock your workout and winter wardrobe during Walmart's holiday sale. The retailer is discounting men's, women's, and kids' Reebok gear. After discount, prices start as low as $10. Pictured is the Reebok Men's Hooded Sweater Fleece Jacket for $19 (was $50).
Levi's jeans: deals from $16 @ Walmart
Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $16 during its weekend sale. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 40% off sitewide this weekend, albeit on different styles/apparel.
Price check: 40% off @ Levi's
Columbia: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Walmart is slashing the price of a wide selection of Columbia apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes jackets, backpacks, fleece sweaters and more.
Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart
If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $39 @ Walmart
Yes, there is such a thing as the Xbox Series X mini fridge. It can hold up to 8 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Once hard to find in stock, it's now on sale at Walmart.
Price check: $99 @ Target
Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances this weekend. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $42. I recommend the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker (DCM200) on sale for just $59 (pictured, was $89). It features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours.
Price check: Shark from $59 @ Amazon | Ninja from $15 @ Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Bundle: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 is a simple instant camera. There's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look. At over $10 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this camera.
Price check: $82 @ Amazon
Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.
Price check: $78 @ Amazon
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
Beats Solo3: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart
The Beats Solo3 offer wireless Bluetooth and NFC connections. Plus, you get you about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for about 3 hours of playback. They're now at their lowest price of all time.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon | $99 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart
The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $129 @ Walmart
This 5.5-quarter version of Ninja's well-regarded air fryer lets you boost the size without a big rise in price, thanks to Walmart's discounted pricing. You can currently save $40 on this air fryer, which can cook 3 pounds of french fries in one go.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $147 @ Walmart
This lightweight cordless vacuum from Samsung can clean hardwood, tile and rugs with its suction power of up to 150 AW. Featuring an up to 40 minute battery life and 0.8 liter dustbin, this is the perfect budget vacuum to help you clean your entire home.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | sold out @ Samsung
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $148 @ Walmart
The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with 11-in-1 functionality. It has functions including pressure and slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. It has a simple one-touch operation, large LCD display and cooking progress bar. What's more, it has a large 8-quart capacity that's suitable for families.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum/Mop: was $449 now $188 @ Walmart
The Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vac can keep your home sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It's an especially great price because this 2-in-1 robot can clean and then mop your home. It boasts a Sonic Mopping feature that claims to scrub hard floors 100x per minute for extra deep cleaning. The voice-controlled vac also has a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes picking up hair from the floor easier than ever.
Price check: $279 @ Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Walmart
This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This bundle is just $199.
Price check: $199 @ Target
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ Vacuum/Mop: was $649 now $229 @ Walmart
If you're after an all-in-one robot cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time, this is an excellent deal. With a powerful 2300Pa suction, this robot vacuum will quickly remove dirt and dust on high-pile carpets and hard floors, as well as keep your floors spotless. In addition, it has a convenient self-emptying bin, and an impressive runtime of 110 minutes. The vacuum comes with advanced laser navigation, mapping and a precise, interactive map of your home, so you’ll never have to lift a finger. Note: Amazon has a lower price, but on a refurbished unit.
Price check: $239 refurb @ Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2022) GPS + Cellular: was $299 now $249 @ Walmart
Parents looking for a stylish way to track their child's location should consider the Apple Watch SE 2022 equipped with cellular. Using the Family Setup feature, you can manage the watch, tracking location from afar. This 40mm model is currently $50 off at Walmart.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy
Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart
The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a HEPA filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.
Price check: $298 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart
The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This $329 price marks all all-time price low for the Apple Watch 9, which only hit the market a couple months ago.
Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy
Xbox Series X: was $559 now $448 @ Walmart
Cheaper than Black Friday! The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This bundle includes Diablo IV and it's now cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Note: Amazon has a lower price, but it's sold via a third-party merchant with low stock.
Price check: $460 @ Amazon | sold out @ Best Buy
PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart
The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately.
Price check: $499 @ Amazon
Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Walmart
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is one of the most colorful TVs we've tested and puts out above average light for its price point.
Price check: $699 @ Best Buy | $698 @ Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $999 now $799 @ Walmart
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop. The config on sale comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7 i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. An S-Pen is included to draw and make notes on the Galaxy Book's screen.
Price check: $1,349 @ Amazon
MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart
Black Friday cheap! Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU. This is the same low price we saw on Black Friday. (By comparison, a similar config sells for $1,169 at Amazon).
Price check: $1,169 @ Amazon
LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Walmart
The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy
Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,598 @ Walmart
The Sony Bravia XR A80L is now on sale. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.
Price check: $1,598 @ Amazon | $1,599 @ Best Buy
Samsung 65" Terrace QLED 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,990 @ Walmart
Samsung's line of outdoor TVs brings Samsung's QLED display quality and full-featured smart TV platform to the great outdoors with a sleek-looking weather-proof design and optional outdoor soundbar. Each set boasts the 4K resolution and quantum-dot enhancements seen on Samsung's flagship 4K QLED TVs, as well as Samsung's Quantum Processor.