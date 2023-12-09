Huge Walmart holiday sale — here's the 31 deals I’d shop this weekend

There are now two weekends left between you and Christmas Eve. If that's not enough motivation to start your holiday shopping, I've found something else: Walmart's huge weekend sale.

The retailer is offering hundreds of deals on toys, kitchen appliances, 4K TVs, and everything in between. The sale is overwhelming and easy to get lost in, so I've rounded up the 31 best discounts in Walmart's weekend sale. I've picked items the Tom's Guide team has reviewed or recommends and I've also price checked all of the deals below to ensure you're getting the best price. Plus, don't forget to check out our Walmart promo codes for more ways to save.

Best Walmart holiday deals

Lego sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $6.99. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Note that Amazon has a similar sale (albeit on different models) with prices from $20.

Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through December. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com which knocks 60% off select styles.

Price check: 60% off @ Crocs.com

Levi's jeans: deals from $16 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $16 during its weekend sale. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. Note that Levi's is taking 40% off sitewide this weekend, albeit on different styles/apparel.

Price check: 40% off @ Levi's

Columbia: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of a wide selection of Columbia apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $19. The sale includes jackets, backpacks, fleece sweaters and more.

Price check: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $39 @ Walmart

Yes, there is such a thing as the Xbox Series X mini fridge. It can hold up to 8 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Once hard to find in stock, it's now on sale at Walmart.

Price check: $99 @ Target

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Bundle: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 is a simple instant camera. There's no smartphone app — you point, shoot and print! Its Fujifilm print papers are relatively affordable and give a vivid and contrasty look. At over $10 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this camera.

Price check: $82 @ Amazon

Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.

Price check: $78 @ Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: was $169 now $129 @ Walmart

This 5.5-quarter version of Ninja's well-regarded air fryer lets you boost the size without a big rise in price, thanks to Walmart's discounted pricing. You can currently save $40 on this air fryer, which can cook 3 pounds of french fries in one go.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $147 @ Walmart

This lightweight cordless vacuum from Samsung can clean hardwood, tile and rugs with its suction power of up to 150 AW. Featuring an up to 40 minute battery life and 0.8 liter dustbin, this is the perfect budget vacuum to help you clean your entire home.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | sold out @ Samsung

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $148 @ Walmart

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with 11-in-1 functionality. It has functions including pressure and slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer. It has a simple one-touch operation, large LCD display and cooking progress bar. What's more, it has a large 8-quart capacity that's suitable for families.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum/Mop: was $449 now $188 @ Walmart

The Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vac can keep your home sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It's an especially great price because this 2-in-1 robot can clean and then mop your home. It boasts a Sonic Mopping feature that claims to scrub hard floors 100x per minute for extra deep cleaning. The voice-controlled vac also has a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes picking up hair from the floor easier than ever.

Price check: $279 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): $199 @ Walmart

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This bundle is just $199.

Price check: $199 @ Target

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ Vacuum/Mop: was $649 now $229 @ Walmart

If you're after an all-in-one robot cleaner that vacuums and mops at the same time, this is an excellent deal. With a powerful 2300Pa suction, this robot vacuum will quickly remove dirt and dust on high-pile carpets and hard floors, as well as keep your floors spotless. In addition, it has a convenient self-emptying bin, and an impressive runtime of 110 minutes. The vacuum comes with advanced laser navigation, mapping and a precise, interactive map of your home, so you’ll never have to lift a finger. Note: Amazon has a lower price, but on a refurbished unit.

Price check: $239 refurb @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022) GPS + Cellular: was $299 now $249 @ Walmart

Parents looking for a stylish way to track their child's location should consider the Apple Watch SE 2022 equipped with cellular. Using the Family Setup feature, you can manage the watch, tracking location from afar. This 40mm model is currently $50 off at Walmart.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 @ Walmart

The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a HEPA filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.

Price check: $298 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This $329 price marks all all-time price low for the Apple Watch 9, which only hit the market a couple months ago.

Price check: $329 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy

Xbox Series X: was $559 now $448 @ Walmart

Cheaper than Black Friday! The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This bundle includes Diablo IV and it's now cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Note: Amazon has a lower price, but it's sold via a third-party merchant with low stock.

Price check: $460 @ Amazon | sold out @ Best Buy

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $999 now $799 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop. The config on sale comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7 i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. An S-Pen is included to draw and make notes on the Galaxy Book's screen.

Price check: $1,349 @ Amazon

MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart

Black Friday cheap! Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU. This is the same low price we saw on Black Friday. (By comparison, a similar config sells for $1,169 at Amazon).

Price check: $1,169 @ Amazon