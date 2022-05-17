Verizon Memorial Day sale — all 13 of these phones are free

We're used to seeing Memorial Day sales from Verizon during this time of the year, but the carrier is surprising us with a rare sale it's never offered before.

Currently at Verizon, open a new unlimited data plan and you'll get an iOS or Android smartphone for free. You can choose from 13 different phones, including the iPhone SE 2022, Galaxy S20 FE, or the iPhone 12. What makes this sale very rare is that no trade-in is required for any of these deals. It's one of the best Verizon phone deals we've seen.

If you're looking for value, the Editor's Choice iPhone SE 2022 is hard to beat. It's one of the best phones you can buy right now. In our iPhone SE 2022 review, we called the new phone the fastest phone you can buy for under $500.

The iPhone SE 2022 is very similar to its predecessor. The main difference is the addition of a new A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. The new CPU brings better battery life (up to 15 hours) and advanced camera features like Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.

Not an iOS fan? The Editor's Choice Galaxy S20 FE packs all the best features of the Galaxy S20 into a more affordable package. Sure, it's a generation old, but this is a killer phone to get for free. It gives you a 120Hz display, 5G support, and triple cameras with 30x Space Zoom.

For more sales, make sure to follow our cell phone deals coverage for the month's best promotions.